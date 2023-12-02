Bruins squander two-goal lead in Toronto, but Brad Marchand breaks scoring drought with last-second OT winner

The Leafs pulled even with 5.7 seconds left in regulation on Auston Matthews’s second goal of the night. John Tavares barreled into the crease from the right side; the puck bounded out to the left circle and Mitch Marner, who — with the Leafs net empty — fired across the slot to Matthews for a one-timer that forced overtime.

Marchand, without a goal for eight games, made the easy putaway near the right post after goalie Joe Woll first denied Pastrnak on a breakaway attempt. Pastrnak gathered the loose puck and zipped to to Marchand for the GWG.

TORONTO — Brad Marchand’s goal with 7.2 seconds remaining in overtime, off a feed from David Pastrnak, carried the Bruins to a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Linus Ullmark backed the win with 37 saves and improved to 8-3-1. The Bruins, winners of two in a row, return to work Sunday night at the Garden against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Bruins were slow to warm up their sticks. They didn’t land their first shot until the 6:34 mark of the first, when Jake DeBrusk finally put one on net from the left wing.

Nonetheless, they carried a pair of one-goal leads into the intermissions, paced by goals from David Pastrnak and Kevin Shattenkirk and looking far more like the cohesive defensive unit that performed so well through most of November — until the three-game losing streak that followed Thanksgiving.

Pastrnak wired in the 1-0 lead at 10:44 of the first, only 13 seconds after he was denied by Woll on a wrister from the slot. Set up again by Brandon Carlo, Pastrnak connected for his 14th of the season when he snapped off a rising wrister from above the right wing circle.

The 6-foot-3 Woll left but a tiny bit of shooting space open above his right shoulder, stick side, and that’s right where Pastrnak put it on just Boston’s third shot of the night.

Shatterkirk, who was scratched from the lineup last weekend at Madison Square Garden, flashed legit goal-scorer’s hands with his pot at 7:31 of the second for the 2-0 lead.

Just back on the ice, rotating in on a pairing change, Shattenkirk skated uncharacteristically low into the zone from his right D spot. An alert Pastrnak hit him with a diagonal dart from the left side and Shattenkirk went forehand to backhand for the doorstep roof shot that eluded Woll.

The Leafs, who lost a shootout squeaker to the Bruins at the Garden on Nov. 2, cut the lead in half at 12:06 of the second. Matthews swept a short putt into an empty net after Linus Ullmark turned back a mid-slot attempt by Matthew Knies.

With Ullmark still not back on his feet and caught way over near the post, Matthews picked up the loose change for his club-high 15th of the season.

Max Domi’s first tied things just 2:21 into the third. A Shattenkirk turnover in the offensive zone was corraled by Calle Jarnkrok, who fed Michael Nylander up the right side. Nylander found Domi streaking into the slot alone, and the second-generation star flipped to his backhand to beat Ullmark.

Trent Frederic looked to deliver the winner at 13:10 when he found himself at the net front when Derek Forbort fired a wrist shot from just inside the blue line. Frederic appeared to get a stick on it; Woll parried the deflection, but it fell to his right, where Frederic won the race with the Leafs’ Morgan Rielly to knock it in.

It was Frederic’s sixth goal of the season, and it was a game-winner until Matthews’ last-gasp equalizer.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.