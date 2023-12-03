Unexpected cattle call on a baseball field in West Bridgewater

You never know what you’ll encounter in the darkness of night as an officer of the law. Such was the case Nov. 20 in West Bridgewater , when police had a chance meeting with some rather large livestock on a baseball field in town. The department shared a photo on Facebook of an officer shining a flashlight on cattle on the ball field. “Nothing to see here, Officer,” police wrote (in the voice of the animals). To which the officers responded: “It’s too early for baseball tryouts, fellas.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

NOT SO SNEAKY

On Nov. 5, Bridgewater police received a call from a man at a laundromat who reported that someone stole his sneakers from a washing machine. But fast footwear or not, the alleged thieves did not make a clean escape. Police said they were identified, the stolen items were returned to their rightful owner, and charges would follow.

THAT’S A BIG RAT

At 9:28 a.m. Nov. 24, police followed up on a report of a “loose rat” at an address on Glendale Road in Wareham. “Provided larger trap to homeowner,” police wrote in the log.

SPECIAL DELIVERY

At 2:13 a.m. Nov. 6, Bridgewater police answered a 911 call from a woman screaming over the phone. A ping from her smartphone showed a location along Main Street. Officers were dispatched and reported the woman had every reason to yell: She was giving birth. Soon, one of the officers reported, “We got a baby here.” Mother and child were taken to a hospital for follow-up care.

MATTRESS DUMP

At 9:02 a.m. Oct. 31, Stow police got a call from someone who reported that “a large amount” of mattresses and a couch had been dumped at the bridge on Sudbury Road in Stow. Police notified the highway department to pick the stuff up.

KEEP OFF THE LAWN

At 1:36 p.m. Nov. 5, Walpole police got a phone call from a resident who reported that she was being harassed by her neighbor, as he “keeps cutting a portion of her front lawn when tending to his.” The log entry went on to say that an officer checked out the situation and determined that it was an ongoing issue over a disputed property line. “Both parties have been spoken to and they will be following up with town hall,” the log entry stated.

BEWARE OF LITHIUM BATTERIES

The firefighters union in Bedford recently shared on Facebook a photo of a pile of charred black stuff that was once someone’s vacuum cleaner. “This rechargeable vacuum caught fire and amazingly didn’t extend creating a larger fire,” the Facebook post said. “Luckily there were no serious injuries.” The union also posted a photo of firefighter Tom Piccirillo treating a furry patient for smoke inhalation with a special pet mask that was donated by a local family, and shared some practical advice about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries, including that they should be unplugged when their charging is complete or when they’re left unattended. The National Fire Protection Association warns that the batteries can trigger fires for all kinds of reasons: They could be penetrated, crushed, or exposed to water, extreme temperatures, or electrical damage due to overcharging or not using the correct charging equipment. So remember: Take care not to get burned by your batteries.

