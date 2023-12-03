Man dead after stabbing at Kowloon parking lot in Saugus

A man has died after he was stabbed in the parking lot of Kowloon Restaurant in Saugus on Saturday night, according to the Essex district attorney’s office.
The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found with a knife wound in the parking lot after 9 p.m. and died a short time later at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office said in a statement.
The incident is under investigation, officials said, there will be an update in the case released on Sunday afternoon.
The violence comes just two weeks after a Thanksgiving Eve brawl at the restaurant on Route 1 led to four people being charged.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.