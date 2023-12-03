Man seriously injured in Hanover crash, driver charged with OUI

The driver, a 55-year-old woman whose identity was not released, faces charges including operating under the influence of liquor, leaving the scene of a crash with personal injury, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, Hanover police said in a statement Saturday night.

A 35-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a vehicle while walking in Hanover on Friday evening, and the driver of the vehicle is now facing OUI and other charges, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m. Friday, Hanover police and firefighters responded to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at 104 King St., the statement said. Upon arrival, officers found the man suffering from serious injuries and began to provide medical aid while awaiting the arrival of paramedics.

The man, whose identity was not released, was taken to an area trauma center and later transferred to a Boston hospital, police said.

No further information was immediately available.





