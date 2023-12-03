Free will vs. determinism, or: What made you read this headline?

Each of us belongs to a world of cause and effect, governed by natural laws. Author and neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky argues that our actions, like everything else, are fully determined by conditions that we do not control. He believes, as a consequence, that we are not morally accountable for what we do and that we do not ever deserve either praise or blame, rewards or punishments ( “If free will is only an illusion, it’s the most convincing one ever,” Ideas, Nov. 26).

We should not assume that Sapolsky’s theory denies all important distinctions, such as the difference between a deliberate action and an accident. He presumably holds, for example, that falling off a cliff is different from jumping off, as they can be understood to result from different causal sequences.

But there are limits to his accommodation of common sense. He suggests, for example, that he better understands such matters now than he did when he was 20 years old. But his theory seems to imply that everything he has thought and has done can be seen as causal consequences of past conditions. According to his own theory, what he believes today is what he has been caused to believe. And people can be caused to believe all sorts of falsehoods and nonsense. Sapolsky’s beliefs are no exception.

David Lyons

Jamaica Plain

The writer is a professor emeritus of philosophy and of law at Boston and Cornell universities.





Past is not always what prods us toward the choices we make

In an interview with Evan Selinger, Robert Sapolsky posits that free will doesn’t exist because the physical world is deterministic — all events, including human choices, can be ascribed to equally determined antecedent causes. This view, however, is simply wrong. On the quantum level, all events are entirely probabilistic, and outcomes only obey statistical rules. Sapolsky and like thinkers fail to identify where indeterminism vanishes on the route of increasing complexity from subatomic particles to human brains.

Idealist philosophers from Plato onward make the mistake of conflating overwhelming likelihood with certainty, claiming that imaginable ideals (such as perfect circles) can and do exist in a practical sense. What determinism further fails to take into account is the ability of the human mind to foresee consequences. In fact, I would suggest that most choices are made with an actual outcome in mind that does not yet exist. Thus, an envisioned future, not just a chain of past circumstances, also influences our choices.

A more pragmatist approach observes people choosing how to act in the absence of obvious and powerful external constraints and labels that phenomenon “free will.” Seen in this light, free will can be studied and understood, at least to some degree. This is not to deny that a person’s history and circumstances influence their choices. Rather, it is to maintain that a person’s psyche is more than the sum of historical accidents and the laws of physics.

Keith Backman

Bedford





Free will or determinism? How about: none of the above?

Concerning the provocative article about free will vs. determinism, I’d like to point out that there is a third possibility: none of the above.

Yes, it’s true that we are made up of atoms, and that our consciousness is (possibly) merely a result of the interplay of these atoms (say, in our nervous system) with various forces described in physics. The supposed deterministic nature of these interactions, I think, is roughly professor Robert Sapolsky’s argument against free will.

Granting his view of consciousness and its relation with “free will,” there is still the problem of determinism in physics. At one time physicists believed that the universe was simply a giant machine, governed by the laws of mathematics and the physics of Newton (and Einstein): If you could know the state of the system at any one time (say, the day of your birth), its state at any future time (say, today) would be completely determined by the equations underlying it all.

However, many of these equations are exquisitely sensitive to the data we feed into them. To conclude that everything is determined, we would have to know that there is such a thing as the existence of absolute “accuracy” of the state of the system at any time. Unfortunately, quantum mechanics, which also seems to be as correct as the mechanics of Newton and Einstein, tells us that this is a pipe dream: We can never know the position and velocity at a single instant of even a single electron with absolute or unlimited accuracy; in fact, it is argued that this absolute “knowledge” doesn’t even exist.

It seems to me that this makes arguing for determinism in the universe, or even in our individual minds, rather questionable ― perhaps as idealistic as belief in free will.

Mark Bridger

Newton

The writer is a professor emeritus of mathematics at Northeastern University.