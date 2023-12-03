Massachusetts weighs the legalization of psychedelics — and the future of tripping

If this sprawling state park just north of Boston is special, so are the people she’s brought along on this bright fall morning: a close friend who woke up earlier than usual to accompany Cianflone on her journey — “proof of love,” the friend jokes — and her psychedelic guide, or “trip sitter,” who’s been preparing her for this day for weeks.

Kelly Cianflone has been coming to Breakheart Reservation for years.

He’s bent down next to her on the rock by the pond now, carefully weighing “golden teacher” mushrooms on a tiny scale.

Three grams of white-green stems and yellow-brown caps.

Cianflone, sitting shoulder to shoulder with her friend, turns the strange, wrinkled morsels on her palm and smiles.

This is the trip she wanted: in this place and with these people.

Really, she tells me later, she couldn’t imagine anything different.

Kelly Cianflone and James Davis, who mentored her through a psychedelic experience in Breakheart Reservation in Saugus, where this photo was taken a few weeks later. Davis is the cofounder of Bay Staters for Natural Medicine. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The split

Psychedelics, long dismissed as a burned-out relic of 1960s counterculture, are back.

A raft of studies have shown the substances have real promise as treatments for depression, alcohol dependence, and end-of-life anxiety.

And this “White-Coat Shamanism” — in the memorable phrase of popular writer Michael Pollan — has encouraged a broader interest in the drugs.

The number of Americans using hallucinogens like magic mushrooms and LSD grew nearly sixfold between 2013 and 2021 to more than 7.4 million people, according to the Survey on National Drug Use and Health.

Singer Miley Cyrus brags about the force of her ayahuasca trips now.

And Prince Harry has given hallucinogens a royal stamp of approval.

But as these mind-altering drugs break into the mainstream, advocates have split over how, exactly, they should be consumed.

It’s called “set and setting” in psychedelia: Where one swallows a magic mushroom, and under what conditions, can have a profound impact on the trip that follows.

For some grassroots activists and guides, there is no setting like the psychedelic underground — out in nature, in search of the sacred.

And as a growing number of cities and states consider legalization, these advocates have pushed to retain as much of the underground ethos as possible.

That means shying away from any highly commercial system and embracing light-touch regulation — prioritizing home cultivation, sharing, and possession of small amounts of plant-based psychedelics.

But there is a competing vision taking shape, too. One that says to the underground: Go ahead, shroom on that rock by the pond, we won’t stand in your way. But a trip in the wild isn’t for everyone.

If psychedelics are really going to work their magic, the argument goes, more Americans need to feel comfortable using them. And that means they should also be available in places that feel more controlled. More regulated.

That’s the idea behind a first-in-the-nation law approved by Oregon voters in 2020 that legalized psilocybin, the active ingredient in psychedelic mushrooms.

At the heart of the law is a system of supervised consumption: Customers meet with a state-licensed guide beforehand, trip in a designated psychedelic service center, and process the experience afterward in an “integration” session.

Colorado voters approved a similar measure last fall.

And the group behind both of those states’ ballot campaigns — a national political action committee called New Approach — is targeting Massachusetts next.

The organization says it has collected 100,000 signatures from Bay State voters and is on track to put a referendum on the ballot next fall, setting up a crucial first test of the New Approach model outside the American West.

In Massachusetts, as in Oregon and Colorado, there would be legal protections for underground trippers. No one would be arrested for growing and sharing a reasonable amount of mushrooms.

But the expectation is that most people would opt for a trip in a psychedelic service center instead. Quiet room. Comfortable eyeshades. No danger of getting lost in the woods.

The trouble is that these centers are expensive to license and operate. And in Oregon, they’re passing the expense on to the customer, charging more than $2,000 per trip, according to the latest accounts.

The new approach to psychedelics is, at least for now, an exclusive one.

But proponents point out that the cost has been coming down as more centers open. Waiting lists are long.

And they insist their overall strategy is right.

Regulation, they suggest, is not a burden on the psychedelic spirit. It is a way to set it free.

Pragmatic ambition

New Approach is a little difficult to pin down.

The organization — backed by liberal donors like David Bronner of Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soaps and investors in an emergent psychedelics industry — has kept a low profile in Massachusetts.

And little wonder.

There’s not much to be gained by tying a burgeoning ballot measure campaign, in the public mind, to a deep-pocketed, out-of-state PAC.

When I requested an interview with the group’s leadership, they declined.

But video of a little-noticed foray into the state last fall by founding director Graham Boyd, a bearded lawyer who has worked on drug policy reform for years, provides a glimpse into the organization’s vision for a psychedelic future.

And it is, in some respects, breathtakingly ambitious.

“I believe that with sufficient funding,” he told a loose collection of researchers and therapists known as the Boston Psychedelic Research Group in a November 2022 webinar, New Approach will provide the “majority of people in the United States” with legal access to plant-based psychedelics “in the next five years.”

However sweeping his aspirations, though, he’s quite pragmatic about tactics.

Though he never explicitly said it, the basic premise of his talk was that psychedelics — strange, mind-altering drugs still tainted, for many, by tales of 1960s excess — can be a tough sell.

Indeed, his initial approach was to seek approval not from voters but from regulators.

Through a separate organization called the Psychedelic Science Funders Collaborative, he helped raise millions of dollars to fund clinical trials of MDMA, or ecstasy, as a treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder; promising results have raised hopes that federal Food and Drug Administration approval could come as soon as next year.

Mushrooms on a metal screen at Uptown Fungus, a psilocybin producer in Springfield, Ore. MASON TRINCA/NYT

As he helped build out the medical infrastructure, he was alarmed to hear of early efforts to put psychedelics on the ballot.

One proposed California referendum that particularly galled him would have allowed magic mushrooms to be sold “in the 7-Eleven or the grocery store — right next to the portobellos or the shiitakes,” he told the Boston group.

But when he came across another proposal getting traction in neighboring Oregon — this one championed by a husband-and-wife team of therapists — he was intrigued.

Trips carefully monitored by state-licensed guides in regulated service centers — this was a model New Approach could sell to what the group calls the “soccer mom and grandparent demographic.”

And that it did.

Oregon voters approved the measure with 56 percent of the vote, legalizing psilocybin for millions of people and establishing a template for future campaigns.

Regulation wasn’t just good politics, though.

It was also a way to make the psychedelic experience safer — the drugs themselves, of course, but also the delicate interaction between guide and client.

“I mean, just think about anybody that you know in your extended family,” Boyd said in the Boston webinar.

If they were curious about hallucinogens, “would they go to the self-proclaimed knowledgeable person doing it underground, or would they rather go to a state-licensed person who has been trained and certified?”

Here, rules and structure — alien as they might seem to psychedelia — were actually a way to take it to new heights. To assure tens of millions of Americans that it’s OK to experiment with a potentially life-changing drug.

Boyd, speaking just days before Colorado counted the votes for its own ballot measure, voiced confidence that New Approach would prevail. And he was already looking ahead to Massachusetts.

“If we have the right team of people, the right expertise, the right political climate, the right public opinion, and the funding, then I have very little doubt that we could do this,” he said.

His online audience was intrigued.

And as the talk came to a close, a viewer asked if Boyd knew of anyone in Massachusetts who was already working on legalization.

He sat back for a moment.

“I am sure that there are,” he said.

“But,” he added, “I can’t say that I’ve had that conversation with anyone in Massachusetts yet.”

A failure to connect with local advocates would prove a sore spot.

‘It’s a happy mushroom’

I met up with one of those advocates, James Davis, at a coffee shop in Jamaica Plain. Thick muss of hair. Tropical shirt.

On his lapel, he wore a pin depicting a cartoonish magic mushroom with a red cap and little white dots.

Amanita muscaria, he said.

“It’s a happy mushroom.”

Davis spends part of his time as a trip sitter. A few weeks later, he’d join Cianflone on that craggy rock overlooking the pond — carefully parceling out the “golden teachers” and talking her through the experience with a voice as soothing as any in an ’80s stoner flick.

But the laid-back demeanor belies an insistent advocacy.

Davis is the leader of Bay Staters for Natural Medicine, the central organizing force in Massachusetts’ grassroots decriminalization movement.

And the group has claimed some impressive victories at the municipal level — starting in Somerville, where the city council passed a resolution in January 2021 directing local police to make the enforcement of laws against the cultivation and possession of plant-based psychedelics a low priority.

Similar wins followed in Cambridge, Northampton, Easthampton, Amherst, and Salem.

At first, Davis says, local officials thought Bay Staters was “cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs — advocating for psilocybin and these other plant medicines,” but eventually they came around.

And the group is hoping for similar results on Beacon Hill, where it is mustering support for a statewide law that would prioritize home growing, personal use, and sharing. Another favored measure would license guides, but without any attachment to pricey psychedelic service centers.

Davis says this grassroots effort is the real story of psychedelic activism in Massachusetts, and he bristles at all the talk of New Approach and its ballot measure. The group swooped in and tried to impose its own vision with little regard for all the work local advocates have already done, he says. And there is no guarantee it will succeed.

A few weeks after we first met up, a poll by the center-left group Priorities for Progress showed that the measure starts out at a disadvantage, with 41 percent of Massachusetts voters in support and 46 percent opposed.

Davis himself isn’t opposed to the referendum outright.

Cianflone and Davis in Breakheart Reservation. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

But he has serious misgivings about some of its particulars. And if the measure passes, he suspects the service center model at its heart will struggle to get traction.

Consumers, he predicts, will be turned off by high prices.

And when they start looking for alternatives, they’ll discover how easy it is to grow magic mushrooms on their own. How special it is to share them.

Psilocybin delivers a “powerful experience,” Davis says, “and getting that as a gift from a person you love, who’s grown it themselves” is a deeply moving event.

New Approach may pour millions into a sophisticated campaign. The state could erect a complex regulatory structure.

But ultimately, Davis suggests, the public will turn to something modest and intimate — a sort of aboveground version of the present-day underground.

“I think that’s the model that wins.”

By the pond

Cianflone lifts the earthy morsels to her mouth and chews.

Over the next few hours, the colors dim and intensify, the pond rises and falls, and the trees on the other side of the water draw closer and move farther away.

The 47-year-old photographer will later tell me her hallucinations proved a powerful metaphor for the different ways people perceive the world.

That will make her a bit more empathetic. A bit more trusting.

But it’s the trust she already had in the people sitting on that craggy pondside rock, she hastens to add, that even made the experience possible.

She’d known Davis, her psychedelic guide, for several years.

And the friend she’d brought along, a psychotherapist named Nathalia Maia, was especially dear.

When the mushrooms kicked in, she leaned on her — literally.

And for hours she talked to Maia and Davis about her gentle hallucinations and whatever else came to mind: Oscar Wilde and Baudelaire and Dr. Seuss.

Davis and Cianflone. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

She knows she could’ve gone a different route; at one point, she looked into something more structured out of state.

And she’s aware of what might be coming to Massachusetts: the psychedelic service centers, or “psychedelic therapy centers,” as they’d be known here.

Maybe they would work for some. Maybe something a bit more clinical would feel safe. Inviting.

But they aren’t for her.

“Community” she says, “is so much more important than that.”

David Scharfenberg can be reached at david.scharfenberg@globe.com. Follow him @dscharfGlobe.