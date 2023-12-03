Blue Jackets at Bruins: Boston looks to right wrongs of last week’s loss to Columbus

The Bruins won’t have much time to recover after the adrenaline rush of Brad Marchand’s spectacular last-second overtime winner against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, as Boston returns home Sunday to host the Blue Jackets to close out a back-to-back.

The Bruins lost to the bottom-dwelling Blue Jackets, 5-2, in the middle of last week’s three-game losing streak. They’ve since turned things around with back-to-back wins over the Sharks and Maple Leafs, and can avenge that loss in Columbus to make it three in a row.

The Blue Jackets are still at the bottom of the Metropolitan division, but are coming off a win over the Senators Friday.