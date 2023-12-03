Blue Jackets at Bruins: Boston looks to right wrongs of last week’s loss to Columbus

The Bruins won’t have much time to recover after the adrenaline rush of Brad Marchand’s spectacular last-second overtime winner against the Maple Leafs on Saturday, as Boston returns home Sunday to host the Blue Jackets to close out a back-to-back.
The Bruins lost to the bottom-dwelling Blue Jackets, 5-2, in the middle of last week’s three-game losing streak. They’ve since turned things around with back-to-back wins over the Sharks and Maple Leafs, and can avenge that loss in Columbus to make it three in a row.
The Blue Jackets are still at the bottom of the Metropolitan division, but are coming off a win over the Senators Friday.
Puck drop at TD Garden is at 7 p.m. Here’s your preview.
When: Sunday, 7 p.m.
Where: TD Garden
TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5
Line: Boston -265. O/U: 6.0.
Bruins: 16-4-3 (1st in Atlantic)
Blue Jackets: 8-13-4 (8th in Metropolitan)
Stat of the day: Brandon Carlo played his 500th NHL game in Thursday’s win over the Sharks.
Notes: Marchand’s winner against Toronto, with just 7.2 seconds remaining in overtime, was the captain’s first goal since Nov. 11 ... Saturday’s win put the Bruins five points clear of the Panthers atop the Atlantic division, and just a point behind the Vegas Golden Knights for the best mark in the NHL ... Linus Ullmark stopped 37 of 40 shots against the Maple Leafs and moved to 8-3-1 ... After Sunday wraps up the back-to-back, the Bruins will be off until Thursday when they host the Sabres.
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.