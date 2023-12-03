Chargers at Patriots: Even with two bad teams on a rainy day, there are reasons to tune in. Follow along.

What will the Patriots do at quarterback, and how will their choice perform? It appears Bailey Zappe will get the start , but QB/WR Malik Cunningham’s elevation to the active roster on Saturday provides some intrigue.

Such is the case on Sunday at Gillette Stadium, where the 2-9 Patriots host the 4-7 Chargers. There are reasons to tune in.

The very nature of pro football is such that even a game matching two bad teams with no real playoff hope on a rainy day has some level of drama.

Other questions: Could the weather be an advantage for one team? Is this the week frustrations boil over? Could there be changes sooner than later on either sideline? Will Sunday’s story be more of a comedy than a drama? Can the Patriots score more than once?

Advertisement

The latest in the saga of the worst Patriots season in years begins to unfold at 1 p.m. Watch the game on CBS, and follow along here for updates, commentary, and analysis from the Boston Globe sports staff.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Click here to refresh page | Submit a mailbag question | Read more Patriots stories

Tale of the tape — 11:20 a.m.

If styles make fights, then at least Patriots-Chargers has that going for it.

The Chargers have one of the better offenses in the league, ranked 11th in the NFL with a 347.5-yard per-game average and eighth in scoring at 24.5 points per game behind quarterback Justin Herbert. Their defense, meanwhile, leaves much to be desired and is ranked last in the NFL with an average 390.6 yards allowed per game. Los Angeles has allowed 24.5 points per contest this season.

On the flip side, the Patriots’ offense is about as bland as it gets. Ranked 25th in total offense (293.5) and second-to-last in scoring (13.5 points per game), the Patriots have had four games in which they’ve scored fewer than 10 points, and just one game in which they’ve scored more than 20.

Advertisement

But the Patriots do have a solid defense that has kept them close in many games. New England is eighth in total defense (316.8 yards per game), although just 21st in points allowed at an average of 22.5.

A few other key stats comparisons:

Total yards gained: Patriots 3,228; Chargers 3,822

Total yards allowed: Patriots 3,485; Chargers 4,297

Total touchdowns: Patriots 16; Chargers 31

Field goals: Patriots 12-18; Chargers 17-18

Takeaways: Patriots -8; Chargers +3

Good seats still available at Gillette — 11:00 a.m.

This screenshot taken just before 11 a.m. shows available tickets for Sunday's Patriots-Chargers game on TicketMaster. TicketMaster

The combination of lousy weather and lousy teams means there are plenty of tickets available on the secondary market for Sunday’s game at Gillette Stadium.

A search of Ace Tickets shortly after 10 a.m. Sunday shows a low price of $32 for seats in the upper deck, while lower-bowl seating begins at $84. Prices on StubHub are in the same ballpark.

On TicketMaster around 11 a.m., seats in the 300s were shown as low as $10.

Patriots add to injury list — 10:45 a.m.

The Patriots have made an addition to their injury report, adding “illness” to the injury description for Deatrich Wise Jr. His status for the game remains questionable. The Patriots’ final injury report on Friday listed Wise with a shoulder injury.

Other injury designations:

Out: WR Kayson Boutte (shoulder/illness); WR Demario Douglas (concussion)

Questionable: LB Chris Board (back); OL Trent Brown (ankle/chest); RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh); OL Riley Reiff (knee); OL Sidy Sow (ankle); DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (shoulder/illness)

Advertisement

How to watch/listen — 10:30 a.m.

Sunday’s game will be televised on CBS (Channel 4 in the Boston market), with Spero Dedes calling the play-by-play, Adam Archuleta as the analyst, and Aditi Kinkhabwala as the sideline reporter.

On radio, Sports USA has the national broadcast, and the game will be aired on Boston-area radio station 98.5 The Sports Hub with Bob Socci and Scott Zolak on the call.

Patriots wearing throwback uniforms — 10:15 a.m.

Sunday will be the second time this season the Patriots have worn their throwback uniforms, featuring red jerseys, white pants, and helmets featuring the “Pat Patriot” logo. These uniforms are based on those from the 1984-1992 era, and they were also worn occassionally from 1994 to 2012.

The Patriots are 7-2 in throwback uniforms, although the two losses came in the last two games they’ve been worn – vs. the Bills in 2022 and vs. the Dolphins in September.

The Patriots lost to the Dolphins in September while wearing their red throwbacks. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sunday’s forecast — 10:00 a.m.

According to AccuWeather, there will be rain and drizzle throughout the afternoon at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. The high temperature will be just 46 degrees, and that’s expected to be reached right around kickoff at 1 p.m. Maximum wind gusts are projected to be 17 m.p.h.

Of course, everything depends on how you look at it.

Matt Pepin can be reached at matt.pepin@globe.com. Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com. Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe. Chad Finn can be reached at chad.finn@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeChadFinn.