Cambridge woman rescued after fall on N.H. hiking trail

An 82-year-old Cambridge woman was rescued after she sustained a serious leg injury Monday when she fell on wet snow during a hike on the Partridge Woods Trail in Nelson, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.
Susan Turner was hiking the trail with four other people when she slipped and fell around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Turner could not stand up after the fall and her hiking companions called 911.
Members of the Nelson, Keene, and Harrisville fire departments went to her location, about one-tenth of a mile from Old Stoddard Road, officials said.
“Members of the Keene Fire Department treated Turner, on the trail, before she was placed into a litter,” officials said. “Turner was then carried a short distance in the litter and placed in the Keene Fire Department’s UTV, where she was driven out to Old Stoddard Road.”
Officials said Turner, who suffered an upper leg injury, was properly dressed and prepared for her hike. She was taken to Cheshire Medical Center for further treatment.
“This incident is a good reminder to all people recreating in the outdoors to dress appropriately, hike with a partner or group, and carry the necessary equipment,” officials said. “Always plan for the unexpected.”
