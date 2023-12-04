Cambridge woman rescued after fall on N.H. hiking trail

An 82-year-old Cambridge woman was rescued after she sustained a serious leg injury Monday when she fell on wet snow during a hike on the Partridge Woods Trail in Nelson, N.H., according to the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department.

Susan Turner was hiking the trail with four other people when she slipped and fell around 10:30 a.m., officials said. Turner could not stand up after the fall and her hiking companions called 911.

Members of the Nelson, Keene, and Harrisville fire departments went to her location, about one-tenth of a mile from Old Stoddard Road, officials said.