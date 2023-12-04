Victim of Vermont shooting: ‘Palestinians need support, not sympathy’

Abdalhamid and his friends Hisham Awartani and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, both 20, were spending Thanksgiving weekend at Awartani’s relatives home and walking around the block at about 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, when a man stepped off a porch and shot all three of them without saying a word, according to court filings. At the time, the students were speaking a mix of Arabic and English and two of them were wearing keffiyehs, Palestinian scarves, the trio later told police .

“It’s impossible to see this in a vacuum,” 20-year-old Kinnan Abdalhamid said in an interview with the Globe. “It makes no sense to do that.”

One of three Palestinian college students wounded last month in a shooting in Burlington, Vt., said Monday that he’s “really grateful” for the overwhelming support he’s received, but hopes the attack will prompt Americans to focus more on the suffering of people in the West Bank and Gaza.

The following day, police arrested Jason J. Eaton, 48, who lives in an apartment on North Prospect St. where the shooting occurred. He has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and remains held without bail. Authorities said they have yet to determine a motive, but are investigating whether it was a hate crime.

Abdalhamid said he and his friends are mainly focused on what’s happening in their homeland — not the details of their own shooting, or even what could have motivated the alleged shooter.

“We’re not putting all of our energy into this dude,” Abdalhamid said. He said he suspects that “dehumanization” of Palestinians and the ongoing conflict played a role in the shooting because he cannot think of any other reason why he and his friends were targeted.

“We’re just as human over there,” said Abdalhamid, who was born in the United States and lived in the West Bank from the time he was three until he left for college in Pennsylvania.

Awartani, who attends Brown University, was the most seriously injured, as a bullet lodged in his spine and, according to his mother, doctors say he may never walk again. Ali Ahmad, a student at Trinity College, remains in the hospital after being shot in the chest. Abdalhamid, who attends Haverford College was shot in the right glute and was released from the hospital a few days after the shooting.

Abdalhamid said he is “recovering quite fast.” He declined to talk about his friends’ conditions, but said they are supporting one another in this difficult time.

“We are relying on each other. We use humor a lot,” he said.

Abdalhamid said called the Burlington shootings “light compared to what’s happening in the West Bank and Gaza.”

He said that when he was in 10th grade in the West Bank, another friend was shot in the leg by an Israeli soldier during a protest.

He said he’s been surprised by how much people in the US don’t know about the conflict in Gaza.

“At least speak to a Palestinian before talking about Palestinians,” he said. “Palestinians need support, not sympathy.”

Abdalhamid said he recently received his EMT certification, is on a pre-med track at Haverford, and wants to practice medicine in the West Bank.

“I’m looking forward to improving our hospitals there,” he said.

