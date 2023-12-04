Salem, N.H., man guilty of murder in fatal shooting outside Manchester, N.H., bar

John Delee, 23, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of reckless conduct in Hillsborough County Superior Court for “knowingly and recklessly causing the death of Timothy Pouliot” on Jan. 28, “under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life by shooting Mr. Pouliot with a gun,” Formella’s office said in a statement.

A Salem, N.H., man was found guilty by a jury Monday in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man outside a Manchester, N.H., bar in January, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said.

“Today our thoughts are with Timothy Pouliot, his family, and all those who knew and loved him,” Formella said. “I extend my sincere thanks to the trial team and our law enforcement partners, especially the Manchester Police Department, for their excellent work on this case.”

Delee’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment Monday night.

The shooting took place outside The Goat bar and grill on Old Granite Street, where police responded at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 28 after hearing shots. Officers found Pouliot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Authorities said the shooting followed a dispute inside the bar that led to a confrontation outside.

Delee will be sentenced on March 8 at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester, Formella’s office said.

