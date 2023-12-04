Mass. families watch as Supreme Court questions Sackler shield in Purdue’s opioid settlement

The case is closely watched in Massachusetts, where fatal opioid overdoses last year reached their highest level on record and where the rate of deadly overdoses, measured as a percentage of the population, is nearly one-third higher than the national average.

The fate of those payments to opioid victims, of which $90 million would flow to Massachusetts , now rests with the US Supreme Court. On Monday, the high court heard oral arguments over whether members of the wealthy Sackler family can be shielded from civil lawsuits under a 2021 settlement deal with Purdue Pharma, producer of OxyContin.

Will the family that built its fortune on the powerful painkiller OxyContin finally start paying a multibillion dollar settlement to communities and individuals ravaged by the decades-long opioid epidemic?

Advertisement

Massachusetts was among a dozen states that participated in the settlement, led by Governor Maura Healey when she was attorney general. Purdue’s marketing practices have been blamed for triggering the opioid crisis that continues to claim more than 2,000 lives a year in the state.

In New England and across the nation, many families who have lost loved ones to the deepening opioid epidemic are divided over the bankruptcy plan: They want to see the Sacklers face justice for peddling addictive prescriptions, yet also are eager to see the money distributed quickly for drug treatment and other services that might help stem the rise in overdoses.

“I don’t feel like [the Sacklers] deserve to be protected, but I hate to see families and the communities wait forever for a settlement,” said Heather Mick-Carito of Boston, who lost her son to an overdose in 2016. “This case could drag on and people are dying waiting for the money.”

That debate was reflected in Monday’s oral arguments.

Some justices questioned whether the Sacklers should get the benefit of a legal shield when they haven’t filed for bankruptcy themselves.

Advertisement

“Why should they get the discharge that usually goes to a bankrupt person once they’ve put all their assets on the table, without having put all their assets on the table?” Justice Elena Kagan asked.

Justice Department lawyer Curtis Gannon told the court Monday that, if the court were to stop the current agreement, negotiations could resume and perhaps lead to a better deal.

Proponents of the plan said third-party releases are sometimes necessary to forge an agreement, and federal law imposes no prohibition against them.

“Forget a better deal,” lawyer Pratik Shah, representing victims and other creditors in the bankruptcy, told the justices. “There is no other deal.”

The US is in the throes of what has been described as the “fourth wave” of the opioid epidemic, a phase characterized by overdose deaths caused by the combination of stimulants (such as cocaine and methamphetamine) and the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl. The first wave was triggered by a dramatic increase in the prescribing of opioids like OxyContin in the 1990s.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 1 million people in the US died from opioid overdoses since 1999, including prescription and illicit opioids. More than 135,000 individuals filed personal injury claims against Purdue for their loss of loved ones and opioid addiction treatment expenses by the July 2020 deadline.

Long before Purdue Pharma filed for bankruptcy in 2019 and before television shows like “Painkiller” brought the opioid epidemic into people’s living rooms, Lynn Wencus of Wrentham, Mass., was sounding the alarm about OxyContin.

Advertisement

Lynn Wencus, of Wrentham, Mass., holds a photograph of her son Jeff while seated in a garden at her home, in Wrentham, last month. Steven Senne/Associated Press

Wencus said her son, Jeff, became addicted to the prescription drug after he injured his back in 2010 while working as a commercial truck driver and had to undergo multiple surgeries. At the time, the nation was awash with opioid pills and her son was able to find them at truck stops and street corners when he could no longer get a physician to prescribe them. “The pills were everywhere,” she said.

Eventually, when OxyContin became harder to get due to tighter prescription rules, her son shifted to heroin. Over time, he would lose his job, his home, and his commercial driver’s license, and at times, resorted to selling food stamp benefits to buy drugs, his mother said. In 2017, after a prolonged battle with addiction, which included several stays at rehabilitation clinics, Jeff overdosed on morphine while staying at a transitional home in Boston, Mass.

“Tragically, my son went from where he was — an average, blue-collar worker living the American dream —to living in hell,” said Wencus, 70, a retired high school administrative assistant.

Since then, Wencus has lectured at schools about the perils of opioid use and has testified at the state Legislature in favor of stronger harm-reduction approaches. In 2020, she also joined thousands of other individuals in filing a personal injury claim against Purdue for loss of a loved one.

Advertisement

On Monday morning, Wencus closely watched the oral arguments via teleconference from her living room while tending to her grandchildren. Like many claimants, she is hoping for a quick ruling that would uphold the immunity provision, because she fears that further protracting the litigation would hold up money that communities need to combat the opioid epidemic. An overwhelming majority of claimants reached that conclusion more than two years ago, voting in favor of the settlement plan.

“There is no amount of money in the world that will bring my son back, but if we can get this money into treatment, harm reduction, prevention and education, then we will save lives — and maybe another parent will not have to go through what I went through,” Wencus said.

Mick-Carito largely blames the Sackler family and Purdue Pharma for the death of her son, Brendan. In the early 2000s, her son became addicted to painkillers after he was prescribed them for burns he suffered during an accident. Over time, he switched to more potent opioids and overdosed from heroin laced with fentanyl, a highly addictive synthetic opioid that was found in more than 90 percent of fatal overdoses last year in Massachusetts.

On a spring evening in 2016, Mick-Carito found her son’s body in their home in Jamaica Plain when she returned home from work. He was 33 years old.

Like many watching the case, Mick-Carito wants the Sacklers held accountable yet is unsure whether the bankruptcy case should be prolonged while lawyers debate whether the Sacklers should be protected from civil litigation.

Advertisement

Cheryl Juaire of Marlborough, Mass., wants a quick resolution. She lost two sons to opioid overdoses and sits on the unsecured creditors committee that has worked on the Purdue settlement. She attended the hearing Monday and found herself walking by a crowd of protesters — some screaming, “Sacklers lie, people die!”—as she left the court.

”I support this plan 1,000 percent,” Juaire said. “Every penny of that money has to be used for abatement, to save lives.”

Leo Beletsky, a professor of law and health sciences at Northeastern University, said he is concerned the high-profile bankruptcy case and the debate over financial accountability for the Sacklers have distracted from larger public policy issues, such as how to better regulate pharmaceutical companies and expand access to medications like naloxone that can prevent overdose deaths.

“The popular representation of the opioid crisis has been a lot about the Sacklers, but that really misses the overall picture,” Beletsky said. “It’s created a `bad apples’ narrative, when the system needs structural change.”

Material from wire services was used in this report.

Chris Serres can be reached at chris.serres@globe.com. Follow him @ChrisSerres.