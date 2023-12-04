The snow must go on

“Sometimes it goes into my nose. Yeah, it’s very painful,” says Seo Hye Han, the elegant Snow Queen.

Things can go from Tchaikovsky to choking in moments.

For audience members, the dreamy seven-minute snow scene of “The Nutcracker” is jaw-dropping theater. But for the Boston Ballet cast, the performance has its share of challenges — like dancing in a storm of confetti snowflakes.

“You have no idea. It even goes into my costume. And you live with the snow forever. You can find it everyplace. In my house, my car, in my garage,” she adds.

Backstage at "The Nutcracker," with Derek Dunn and Chisako Oga. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

About 180 costumes appear in a performance of "The Nutcracker." Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The audience at Citizen Bank Opera House sees the perfect smiles, the graceful moves. But the stagehands see the dancers spin around occasionally, coughing like a cat with a furball.

“Sometimes I just have to hold it or either spit it out on stage. I know it sounds very gross,” Seo says.

The thought makes her crinkle her nose and she laughs.

The snow sticks to her long eyelashes, causing partial whiteouts. “You just have to deal with it.”

In the rafters are two 300-pound fabric bags of snow confetti. The bags, dotted with holes, rotate in the rafters and snow sifts out, floating to the stage.

Moments before the snow scene, which ends Act I, Courtney Nitting calls a huddle of the other dancers backstage. They are called snowflakes and they know first-hand how slippery things are about to get.

They link together in a small circle, gripping each other’s pinky fingers.

“I just pray to the snow gods, please don’t let me fall today,” Nitting says.

“And then I just go, ‘Snow, snow. We’re going to snow. We’re not going to die. Nobody falls. … OK, go,” she says.

“Literally, I say that before I go on every time.”

Courtney Nitting gets makeup and hair treatments before the show in the wig room. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

Lasha Khozashvili and Nina Matiashvili make sure their wardrobes are perfect for the performance. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

The snow starts as light flurries and builds to near Blizzard of ‘78 intensity.

“It doesn’t taste good. They said it’s covered in, like, flame retardant,” Nitting says.

During intermission, stagehands armed with leaf blowers, brooms, and an industrial vacuum pick it all up. At the end of the day they clean all the snow in an air purification system they built.

“What ends up happening is all the confetti goes up, and all the bad stuff [bobby pins, sequins, etc.] goes down and it just falls out. We lose probably 25 percent of it every time. It’s expensive,” says production manager Ben Phillips, who estimates they go through 2,000 pounds of confetti snow per season.

Dancers warm up backstage at the Opera House. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

An estimated 2,000 pounds of snow confetti fall for each Nutcracker season. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

“The Nutcracker” runs through Dec. 31, and for the more than 270 people backstage — about 70 dancers and 80 young people in the cast — every day is a snow day.

Remy Csendes, 13, says it’s nice to be excused from class with a note from his parents for matinee performances. There’s no doubt where he’d rather be.

“English is tedious, just writing, revising, and editing,” he says. “‘The Nutcracker’ in the beginning was nerve-wracking, but now it’s sort of fun.”

Nitting, who has wanted to be a dancer since she was 3, says the experience is unique.

“There is so much snow in this scene, it makes me feel like I’m dancing in a snow globe, which is so cool,” she says. “Honestly … that’s my favorite part to dance to so far. It just feels very magical.”

