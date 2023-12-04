The Constitution is not optional — Trump is disqualified

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment bars from public office any person who took an oath to support the Constitution and then engaged in insurrection against the Constitution. The Globe editorial board (“Challenges to Trump’s eligibility are murky at best. But there is a clear way to stop him.” Nov. 27) criticizes efforts to enforce this unequivocal constitutional command against Donald Trump as “legal maneuvers,” insisting that Trump should be defeated at the ballot box instead. But enforcement of the Constitution is not optional; there is no exception for provisions that are controversial in some circles or procedurally challenging to enforce. Were it otherwise, we would never have achieved constitutional protections for people of color, women, LGBTQ people, or other marginalized groups.

Trump was already defeated once at the ballot box, but he and his defenders refused to accept the result, resorting to violence and other unlawful means to overturn the 2020 election. Why would he do anything differently if he is defeated again at the ballot box? What if this time he succeeds in defying the will of the people?