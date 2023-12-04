Five story lines to watch in girls’ hockey this season

Duxbury defeated Canton, 5-2, for the Division 2 title last March at TD Garden, and the Dragons look to be in great position to repeat. A big reason why is the return of senior goaltender Anna McGinty, who finished last season with 11 shutouts, a 0.77 GAA, and a .944 save percentage.

From returning powers to new coaches, this winter’s girls’ hockey season is chock full of interesting story lines to watch. With scrimmages in full skate, and regular season play starting Thursday — Dennis-Yarmouth makes the trek up to Loring Arena to take on Framingham — here are five to follow.

“To have that type of experience, and to have someone that can carry a heavy workload — a sort of a stalwart back there in net — really helps the team,” said Duxbury coach Dan Najarian, last year’s Globe D2 Coach of the Year. “It gives us some confidence and it’s just a position we don’t have to worry about.”

In addition to McGinty, who is serving as a captain this season, the Dragons return 10 forwards and four defenders from last year’s squad. Maddie Greenwood is one of those returning forwards, and the team hopes her stellar postseason run (which included two goals in the state final) continues.

Just three days into practices, Duxbury scrimmaged one of the Independent School League’s best teams, BB&N. The matchup had special meaning, as Najarian’s daughter Annabelle is a senior goaltender for the Knights.

“I coached my daughter for nine years in the club side of hockey,” said Najarian. “Because she’s a senior, this [was] the first and last opportunity for me to coach against her.”

How far can Pembroke go?

Pembroke returns dynamic junior forward Jennifer Birolini, who scored 40 goals, including her 100th career point. A two-time Globe All-Scholastic, she was the Patriot League-Fisher MVP in her sophomore campaign. Her scoring pace could go far in the Titans’ repeating or bettering last year’s 15-7-1 season, where they made it to the Division 2 Sweet 16.

Will HPNA’s tough schedule pay off?

The Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover co-op had one of the MIAA’s toughest schedules last winter, and the same can be said for this year. Besides playing in the MVC-Large alongside D1 state champion Shrewsbury and D2 semifinalist Andover, the nonleague schedule includes Notre Dame-Hingham, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, Malden Catholic, Nauset and Reading. The co-op, which is now hosted by North Andover, hopes that the slate helps its MIAA Power Ranking.

Can Alyse Mutti repeat her work in net?

Now a junior goaltender for the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op, Mutti was one of the best netminders of the tournament, including a 27-save outing against Methuen/Tewksbury. She had a .938 save percentage last season, and set the program shutout record with 10.

New coaches abound

Several new faces are taking their place behind the bench of key programs, especially with two major changes in the MVC. Dave O’Hearn takes over at Methuen/Tewksbury, while Brittany Soar now leads an Acton-Boxborough team which has shifted to the MVC-Small. Among the prep schools, Austin Prep will now be led by Kerry Brennan, while Brooks has a new leader in Jackie Clark.

