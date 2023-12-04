Celtics at Pacers: Boston embarks on its first In-Season Tournament knockout bracket run

“I just want to make every appeal I can to our fans that we need the loudest building possible,” Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said. “To show you that no good deed goes unpunished, we draw the team with the best record in basketball. But we do get to play them at home. So, that’s something important. We need our building to be as loud and raucous as it possibly can and we need to throw a game out there that’s exceptional.”

It’s tourney time! The NBA’s first In-Season Tournament has advanced to the knockout stage. If the Celtics beat the Pacers on Monday, they’ll head to Las Vegas for the semifinals on Thursday, followed by a championship game on Saturday.

If the Celtics lose, they’ll play either the Knicks or the Bucks on Friday.

Kristaps Porzingis is still out for Boston with a calf strain, but the roster is otherwise healthy.

Here’s your preview.

When: Monday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Celtics -4.5. O/U: 238.5

CELTICS

Season record: 15-4

Last 10 games: 8-2

PACERS

Season record: 10-8

Last 10 games: 5-5

TEAM STATISTICS

Points per game: Boston 116.7, Indiana 128.8

Points allowed per game: Boston 107.4, Indiana 125.9

Field goal percentage: Boston .473, Indiana .511

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .440, Indiana ..504

3-point percentage: Boston .365, Indiana .384

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .356, Indiana .400

Stat of the day: Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 27.0 points and 11.8 assists per game for the Pacers. Only three players have cleared 27 points and 11 assists per game over a full season: Oscar Robertson (three times), Tiny Archibald, and James Harden.

Notes: The Celtics defeated the Pacers 155-104 in their last meeting on Nov. 1. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 30 points, and T.J. McConnell led the Pacers with 18 points. ... Indiana scores (and allows) more points than any team in the NBA this season. ... Among the other games in the tournament: The Pelicans are playing at the Kings on Monday. On Tuesday, it’ll be the Knicks at the Bucks and the Suns at the Lakers.

