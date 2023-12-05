Julia Roberts opens up about death of ex Matthew Perry

“A sudden passing of anybody so young is heartbreaking,” Roberts told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that it helps all of us just appreciate what we have and to keep going in a positive way as best we can.”

The “Erin Brockovich” and “Pretty Woman” star briefly opened up about the loss of Perry, who died in his Los Angeles home at the age of 54 in October.

Julia Roberts spoke about the death of Matthew Perry during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Monday.

Roberts and Perry had a short-lived romance in the mid-1990s, which the “Friends” star and Williamstown native chronicled in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” Perry revealed in the book that their “courtship had initially been conducted via fax” during the leadup to Roberts’s appearance on “Friends” in the 1996 episode “The One After the Superbowl.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

Their back-and-forth flirting via fax began after Perry sent Roberts a card with roses, at the behest of “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman.

Advertisement

“I sent her three dozen red roses and the card read: ‘The only thing more exciting than the prospect of you doing the show is that I finally have an excuse to send you flowers,’” Perry wrote in his memoir. “Not bad right?”

Roberts told Entertainment Tonight that she has “all good thoughts and feelings” when looking back on her “Friends” cameo and time with the cast.

“They were all so welcoming to me as just a kind of one-off character,” Roberts said. “It was a really fun time.”

Roberts’s new Netflix film, “Leave the World Behind,” includes mentions of the “Friends” series. Co-star Mahershala Ali, who joined Roberts for the Entertainment Tonight interview, said it was “beautiful” that Perry and the show could “be honored in that way” by the film.

Advertisement

“It’s kind of nice that it has a little space in there,” said Ali.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.