Only five of the largest public companies in Mass. have reached gender parity on their boards

That means each of the census’s 100 companies had at least one woman director, a modest achievement at best. The goal is now gender parity — having the same number of women on corporate boards as men. And that might not happen until 2044 based on the pace of change, according to the Boston Club , a group that tracks the number of women in boardrooms and corner offices.

You read that right: 2044. We can do better. We must when women make up half of the workforce in Massachusetts.

Only five out of the 100 companies in this year’s census have reached gender parity on their boards: life sciences company Azenta Inc.,childcare provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions, medical device firm Insulet Corp., technology firm Novanta Inc., and retailer The TJX Companies. Remember their names. It’s no easy feat.

The upshot from this year’s census, released on Tuesday, is that progress has been made once again. But if we want to go further, we must go much faster.

Think of it this way: The Boston Club, a group that advances women leaders, has been crunching the data with Bentley University since 2003, drawing from public securities filings under the philosophy of what gets measured gets done.

Only in the last couple of years has the all-male board been excised from the list — albeit momentarily, depending on which companies make up the 100 biggest public companies in Massachusetts that year.

Lest you think the all-male board is out of vogue, think again. Just a couple of weeks ago, OpenAI — the San Francisco artificial intelligence company that is supposed to lead humanity into the future — had the audacity to install a preliminary board of all white men as if no one would notice.

Moving the needle considerably means companies need to promote more women into executive roles because that’s a significant part of the pool of future female directors. On that front, companies also have a long way to go. Women are woefully under-represented in senior leadership, accounting for only 21.9 percent of executive officer positions among census companies. Twenty of the companies have no women executive officers!

To rev up diversity on boards, companies could also expand their board membership and implement age and/or term limits. Consider this other eye-opening statistic from the census: Among the 109 male independent directors, more than half are over 75 years old.

“If the pace continues, it’s just going to be same-old, same-old,” said Ann LaFrance, who along with Renee Knilans are members of the Boston Club’s Corporate Board Committee that worked on the census with Bentley professors Cynthia Clark and Laura Jackson Young.

Here are other highlights:

Women hold 30.7 percent of board seats among the census companies: That surpassed last year’s record of 29.6 percent.

Critical masses matter: More than half (58) of the census companies have at least three women directors, the same as last year, and 17 of the companies have four or more women on their boards.

Zero “zero-zero” companies: That’s the ignominious label of having no women on the board and no women in senior leadership. This is the third consecutive year of zero zero-zero’s.

Racial diversity lags: Fifty-four companies have at least one director who is a woman of color. But overall, women of color account for just 7.2 percent of all directors among the census companies.

Technology sector is still stuck in the past: Technology and software companies account for the largest number of companies, but as a group, they have the lowest percentage of women directors.

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist and host of the Globe Opinion podcast “Say More with Shirley Leung.” Find the podcast on Apple, Spotify, and globe.com/saymore. Follow her on Threads @shirley02186

