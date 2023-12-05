Delight the wine lover in your life with ‘The New French Wine’

“The New French Wine: Redefining the World’s Greatest Wine Culture,” is as incisive as it is comprehensive. All 864 pages, covering the country’s 16 wine regions, offer an engaging examination of the modern landscape of French wine and its key makers. The book set is the latest from American author Jon Bonné, the former wine editor and chief wine critic of the San Francisco Chronicle. He’s a two-time James Beard Foundation award winner who also worked as lifestyle editor and wine columnist at MSNBC, and as senior contributing editor of PUNCH magazine. Currently, Bonné is managing editor of Resy, whose journalistic arm covers dining out in more than 20 cities worldwide. If you’re an avid wine book collector, chances are good that you have his prior books, “The New California Wine: A Guide to the Producers and Wines Behind a Revolution in Taste,” and his pocketbook-size manual, “The New Wine Rules: A Genuinely Helpful Guide to Everything You Need to Know.”

The year’s most essential wine book is a handsome heavyweight. Weighing in at a robust 8 pounds, the two-volume set — sleekly packaged in a royal blue slipcase — makes an ideal present for the wine lover in your life. Don’t sleep on gifting it to yourself.

In his latest work, Bonné details how France — long the wine world’s archetype for everything from appellation structures to the concept of terroir — has undergone dramatic transformation. As a result, every aspect of French wine is in a state of flux. “The very nature of wine in France is being transformed away from old systems,” he writes, referring to the large merchants, co-ops, and syndicats responsible for protecting the entrenched appellation system. French wine, he asserts, is moving “toward a true era of what has long been called the vigneron indépendant.”

Members of that new guard — whether exiting other professions to make wine, or taking on the mantle of family legacy — aren’t satisfied with the status quo. Many are shining a light on lesser-known terroir, as well as practicing regenerative farming and low-intervention winemaking, both of which hearken back to the pre-industrial era before widespread use of agrochemicals. At the same time, they’re experimenting with vineyard practices and vine material to deal with the realities of climate change. All of this is playing out as France grapples with its complicated relationship with patrimoine — a collective reverence for tradition and sense of responsibility toward preserving what came before. That dynamic tension between the old and the new — including the notion of “what’s old is new again” — is a major force driving French wine into the future.

The New York-based author, who resides part of the year in Paris, shares that it took nearly a decade — and hundreds of rental car miles — to bring “The New French Wine” to completion. The tome, full of evocative photography by Susannah Ireland and illustrated maps by Francesco Bongiorni, is destined to be a touchstone reference for years to come. But it should by no means sit on a shelf. Bonné's writing is thought-provoking and absorbing, whether you’re a curl-up-on-the-couch kind of reader, or like to park yourself at a cafe table, highlighter in hand.

Bonné will be visiting the Boston area this Saturday, Dec. 9, to discuss “The New French Wine” at Wild Child (1 Bow Market Way, second floor, Somerville) www.eventbrite.com/e/author-event-jon-bonne-the-new-french-wine-tickets-754844198317?aff=oddtdtcreator. The ticketed discussion at 6 p.m. is sold out, but the author will be available for an informal meet-and-greet at 7 p.m.

THE NEW FRENCH WINE: Redefining the World’s Greatest Wine Culture

By Jon Bonné

Ten Speed Press, 864 pages, $135

Ellen Bhang can be reached at bytheglass@globe.com.

