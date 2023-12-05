Whether you have latkes to fry, kugel to make, or brisket to cook for a Hanukkah party, let sisters Susan and Lauren Fain of Quicksilver Baking Company make the rugelach for you. The crisp, tender crescent cookies with fruit and nut fillings have roots in Eastern Europe and are a beloved treat during the Jewish holiday. As a riff on the traditional, the Fains fill the dough and roll it into petite rectangles instead of crescents, and sell them unbaked and frozen. You merely arrange the pastry on a sheet pan and bake them in the oven for 30 to 40 minutes. The women, who grew up in Weston, started the business nearly five years ago using an old family recipe passed down from their mother. They create the buttery dough with cream cheese and sour cream that’s lighter and flakier than what’s typical and similar to puff pastry. Some fillings are the classic walnut, apricot, and raspberry fruit spreads, cinnamon, and brown sugar; others are nut-free and laced with cacao nibs. They also offer the pastry oozing with savory fillings, a departure from the traditional — caramelized onions with blue cheese, roasted red peppers plus goat cheese, roasted jalapenos with cheddar, and more — all making delicious party hors d’oeuvres. The company sells the frozen rugelach in packages of six dozen ($105) with the option of selecting four flavors per pack. The quantity allows you to have some stashed in the freezer to bake when you expect guests, for snacks, or need something to bring to a party. “We make it. You bake it.” is their motto. Order at quicksilverbaking.com.

ANN TRIEGER KURLAND