Barbie, Taylor Swift, and Hollywood strikers make Time’s Person of the Year 2023 shortlist

The magazine released its shortlist on NBC’s “Today” show Monday, revealing nine notable names who will vie for the annual title. Time will announce the winner of the 2023 Person of the Year Wednesday morning.

The shortlist includes music megastar Taylor Swift, who had a big 2023 thanks to her global “Eras” tour and accompanying blockbuster concert film. Swift previously appeared on the 2017 Person of the Year cover, which honored the “Silence Breakers” of the #MeToo movement.

Another big name on this year’s shortlist is Barbie. The iconic doll saw a resurgence in popularity in 2023 due to the release of director Greta Gerwig’s live-action “Barbie” movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Time is also considering the Hollywood writers and actors who went on strike earlier this year.

Outside of the world of entertainment, a number of newsmakers are being considered, including Chinese president Xi Jinping, Russian president Vladimir Putin, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, King Charles III, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Rounding out the shortlist are the various prosecutors involved in the ongoing cases against former president Donald Trump.

Time’s annual Person of the Year, which first launched in 1927, chose Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and the “spirit of Ukraine” in 2022.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.