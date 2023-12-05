17.5 inches of snow fell on the summit of Mount Washington, observatory says

“The last photo shows a glory around the tower earlier this morning before the stratus layer lowered and the summit fully cleared,” the observatory wrote.

“The summit finally broke out of the clouds this morning, over a sea of clouds with 17.6 inches of newly fallen snow, and drifts several feet deep,” the Mount Washington Observatory wrote on X, formally Twitter, at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, above stunning photos of the snow-covered peak.

The official start of winter’s not for another couple weeks, unless you’re on Mount Washington in New Hampshire, where more than 17 inches of “newly fallen snow” was blanketing the summit Tuesday, researchers said.

Advertisement

The pictures caught the attention of one Xer, who replied, “It really is pretty” at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Eastern Massachusetts could see light snow Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.

“The risk of light snow increases tonight as ocean-effect showers return to eastern MA, particularly SE MA,” the weather service said Tuesday on X at 1:52 p.m. “The best chance of seeing 2+ inches of snow is along the south shore and, to a lesser extent, the north shore of MA. Visit http://weather.gov/boston for the latest.”

An earlier storm dropped a mix of rain and snow on parts of New England with some locations recording more than a half-foot of snowfall on Monday, knocking out power for tens of thousands of customers and causing slick roads that contributed to a fiery propane truck crash in Vermont.

Some areas in New Hampshire saw 6 to 8 inches on Monday, per Globe tallies on this interactive map.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.