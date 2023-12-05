It’s soup season. Here are 9 superior bowls to try in Rhode Island.

This week I’m exploring some of the state’s greatest soups. There’s no ramen on this list, but you can expect a guide for that soon. (I’m still tasting, and always taking suggestions here .)

Soup isn’t for everyone. Some claim that soup is exclusively a meal you have when you’re unwell , or a side that’s simply not substantial enough to stand on its own. But I disagree. Cultures around the world have been cooking soups and stews of all kinds for millennia. In Rhode Island, it’s acceptable to eat clam chowder even on the hottest days of summer. But during this time of year, when a chill is in the air, hot soup seems especially necessary.

Red stew and okra at The Village

The bright green-colored okra soup topped with red stew warms your bones at The Village, a Nigerian restaurant that opened more than a decade ago by Toyin Wilcox. At both their original Pawtucket location and their newer Providence outpost, you can order the dish with an assortment of meats, but I tend to keep it vegetarian. Soak up the rest of the bowl with some pounded yam.

Tortilla chicken soup at Casa Azul Taqueria

Through February, Casa Azul Taqueria in Providence will be serving a tortilla chicken soup, which has a tomato base and is topped with fried tortilla strips, cilantro, queso fresco, and sliced avocado.

Wonton soup with steamed Shanghai juicy pork buns from Chengdu Taste in Providence, R.I. Alexa Gagosz

Wonton at Chengdu Taste

In Smith Hill in Providence, you can grab a classic wonton soup from Chengdu Taste. The owners, husband and wife duo Xue Ming and Li Qin Chen, were born and raised in Fujian Province along China’s coast. The couple imports spices from Hunan, and uses them in all of their soups, including their beef chowder and their noodle soups, with soy bean paste or pork and mustard.

Pozole at La Herradura Taqueria

In Central Falls, grab hearty Pozole from La Herradura. It’s a traditional Mexican stew made from hominy with meat and seasoned with chili peppers, garlic, and radishes.

Chicken ‘Not’ Pie at Little Shop of Soups

It’s not the comforting pie with a flaky, buttery crust. But it’s made with a creamy roux and has chicken, mushrooms, yellow potatoes, carrots, pears, corn, white pepper, and celery. If you need something with heat or a vegetarian option from this little Providence shop, grab a bowl of the spicy sweet potato soup, which is flavored with Calabrian chilis.

Matzo ball at Maven’s Delicatessen

It might not be as good as your Bubbe’s, of course. That’s a fact that even owner Jason Sugarman admits in his description on the menu of this Pawtucket deli. But this matzo ball soup has more than just a plain and simple broth. It’s rich and filling, and warms the soul.

Sopa de Caldo Verde at O Dinis

You could ask for a bowl of the soup of the day at O Dinis in East Providence, and it would be a treat. But one of my household’s favorites is their Sopa de Caldo Verde, which is a traditional Portuguese soup with potato puree and finely shredded kale or collard greens. Traditionally, slices of chouriço are placed on the bottom of the bowl before the broth is ladled in.

Caldo de res at Tacontento

Tacontento is a classic taco shop in Pawtucket, just blocks away from the Massachusetts line. Owned by Jose Chacon, they make all sorts of tamales, taco dorados, gorditas, and burritos. This winter, they’ll also be offering their caldo de res, which is a flavorful beef broth with squash, carrots, corn, potatoes, and cilantro. It’s a must.

Beef brisket tomato soup at Gourmet House Restaurant

Gourmet House Restaurant in Providence serves an assortment of Americanized Cambodian, Vietnamese, Thai, and Szechuan cuisine. Their beef brisket noodle soup uses well-cooked beef tendon, fresh pineapple, tomato, carrots, and herbs. If you’re looking for something creamier, try the Kainge Kai soup, which has a taste of coconut and lemongrass with string beans, eggplant, and bamboo.

