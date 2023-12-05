As polls predict Trump rematch, President Biden heads to Boston for fund-raising push

Biden is scheduled to arrive at Boston Logan International Airport at 11:20 a.m. before heading to three campaign receptions, including a fund-raiser hosted by Alan Solomont, the US ambassador to Spain under Barack Obama, and a benefit concert with James Taylor .

President Biden is heading to Boston on Tuesday for a slew of campaign events, as part of a major fund-raising push for his 2024 reelection campaign.

Later in the week, Biden is scheduled to attend two campaign fund-raisers in Los Angeles, the first since the end of the writers and actors strikes, which is expected to raise millions and draw several big-name attendees from the entertainment industry.

Biden’s trip to the Boston area comes at a time of high tensions sparked by the war between Israel and Hamas, and at least one pro-Palestinian group — the Boston branch of the Party for Socialism and Liberation — is organizing a rally criticizing Biden’s support for Israel Tuesday afternoon. Last month, hundreds of pro-Palestinian demonstrators shut down a street in front of Boston’s Ritz-Carlton when Vice President Kamala Harris was in the area for a fund-raiser.

The reception hosted by the Solomonts will benefit the Biden Victory Fund and be held in Weston, with the exact time and address available upon R.S.V.P. James Taylor’s benefit concert for the president will be held somewhere in downtown Boston, with tickets ranging from $100 to $7,500.

Taylor has previously supported and performed for several Democratic candidates, including former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. He also performed at a White House celebration last year after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Biden’s trip to Boston is part of a larger effort to bolster his campaign coffers ahead of what is expected to be an expensive and intense rematch against former president Donald Trump. An influx of high-dollar donations could also help address concerns from those in the Democrat Party about his electability and waning support among crucial segments of the Democratic base.

Solomont believes Biden has a strong chance of reelection based on what he’s accomplished in his first term, particularly the Inflation Reduction Act. The landmark legislation includes major investments in addressing climate change, boosting domestic energy production, capping prescription drug costs for Medicare recipients, and extending health insurance subsidies provided during the pandemic.

“This didn’t happen by accident, this happened because of President Biden and his team and his experience and his expertise, and his understanding of the levers of government,” Solomont said in an interview.

According to recent polls from Gallup and NBC News, Biden is currently experiencing the lowest approval ratings of his presidency. Gallup’s November poll found only 37 percent of US adults surveyed are satisfied with Biden’s job performance, and about two-thirds of respondents disapprove of his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, foreign affairs in general, and the economy.

While Solomont, who is the chair of the board of J Street, a left-leaning organization that supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said he is concerned about division among Democrats over support for Israel and the war in Gaza, he hopes Democrats will unite behind Biden as the nominee.

“People are very frightened about the prospect of another Donald Trump presidency,” said Solomont. “I think Democrats have to stop wringing their hands and worrying and thinking and predicting doomsday, and get off their butts and work for Joe Biden’s reelection.”

Niki Griswold can be reached at niki.griswold@globe.com. Follow her @nikigriswold. Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.