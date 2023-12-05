Once rare, gunfire all too common in Vermont’s biggest city

In some of these shooting cases, no one is hit. So far this year, for example, there have been 16 criminal discharges of gunfire, but only eight people were actually hit. Two of the city’s three homicides this year were gun-related.

But the illusion that Burlington is a peaceful hub of old hippies and politically active students has been shattered in the last few years, as an unprecedented number of shootings has left many residents uneasy and city officials scrambling to get ahead of a disturbing trend.

BURLINGTON, Vt. — It wasn’t that long ago that a violent night here in this fairly sleepy college town consisted of a fistfight outside any number of the bars and nightclubs on lower Main Street near Lake Champlain.

Law enforcement officers entered a home, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Burlington, Vt., while pursuing a suspect in the shooting of three young men. Burlington Police Department arrested Jason J. Eaton, suspected in the shooting of three young men of Palestinian descent, who were attending a Thanksgiving holiday gathering near the University of Vermont campus Saturday evening. Wayne Savage/Associated Press

The most recent and most noted shooting took place two days after Thanksgiving, when three Palestinian students from US colleges were shot while walking near the home of a relative they were visiting, a few blocks from the University of Vermont campus.

Mayor Miro Weinberger called that shooting, which left one of the students paralyzed, “one of the most shocking and disturbing events in this city’s history.”

It has also brought new alarm to city officials who have been wrestling with the growing violence problem. Announcing the relatively speedy arrest of 48-year-old Jason J. Eaton less than 24 hours after the attack, Police Chief Jon Murad ruefully said: “Unfortunately, we have become all too good at this in this city.”

“We have gone from a city that routinely saw two gunfire incidents a year to a city that saw 26 last year,” Murad said.

He said the shooting of the college students was the 16th shooting this year. In 2017, there was only one shooting in the city.

Weinberger, a liberal Democrat who has been mayor for 12 years and earlier this year announced he would not run for reelection next March, said shootings have increased in each of the last three years, a post-pandemic trend that has made public safety his biggest priority, and the top issue in the upcoming election to replace him. He said Burlington, aided by the Chittenden County Gun Violence Task Force formed last year with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, had made considerable progress in reducing shootings, but the attack on the three students felt like a setback.

Mayor Miro Weinberger sat in his Burlington office. Caleb Kenna for the Boston Globe

He said that Burlington, population 45,000 and home to the University of Vermont, is facing a relatively new increase of public safety challenges that are more common in much bigger cities: homelessness, untreated mental illness, an addiction crisis made exponentially worse by fentanyl, and lax state gun laws that have brought far more guns onto the city’s streets. He said those issues require a statewide or even nationwide approach.

In 2018, Vermont instituted its first gun control measures, banning high-capacity magazines and bump stocks that convert guns to automatic fire, banning sales to people under 21, and prohibiting anyone but a licensed firearms dealer from selling guns.

Still, the Giffords Law Center, which grades states when it comes to their gun laws, gave Vermont a C-minus. While the state does require background checks at the time of sale, it does not, for example, require gun owners to be licensed or to register their weapons.

Eaton, the suspect in the attack on the college students, bought the gun allegedly used in the shooting legally in nearby Williston, police said.

“For the first eight or nine years I was mayor, it was quite rare we’d have any kind of shooting,” Weinberger said.

Many of the shootings involve drugs, Weinberger said. Others have involved teenagers who in previous generations wouldn’t be carrying guns. Meanwhile, the shooting of the three college students, which is being investigated as a possible hate crime, added the disturbing prospect of prejudice becoming yet another factor of gun violence in a city famous for its tolerance.

People gathered in Pliny Park in Brattleboro, Vt., for a vigil, Nov. 27 for the three Palestinian-American students who were shot while walking near the University of Vermont campus on Nov. 25. Kristopher Radder/Associated Press

Business leaders, especially merchants along Church Street Marketplace, a pedestrian shopping area, have watched the increase in property crime, public disorder, and gunfire with increasing alarm, according to Kelly Devine, the executive director of the Burlington Business Association.

“We have lax gun laws,” she said. “We’re in a post-pandemic era where we have a lot of people suffering from addiction, mental illness, unhoused. Put that all together in a community where the judicial system leans toward leniency, you’re going to have a mini-Portland, Oregon.”

She said the city’s relatively small size makes the public safety problems that much more concentrated.

“We have a 19-block downtown,” she said. “Vermont-sized blocks, not New York City blocks.”

The perception of rising crime, and especially gunfire, has caused some people to do their shopping in surrounding suburban communities, Devine said.

Homeless people living at the intersection of Cherry and Church Streets in Burlington, Vt. Caleb Kenna for the Boston Globe

While problems like homelessness and drugs were growing in recent years, the police department was shrinking. The murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis in 2020, which unleashed a wave of fury at the police killing of Black men, dramatically altered public safety in Burlington. The Burlington City Council, dominated by progressives and independents at the time, cut the police department budget by 30 percent. The council voted to reduce the police force through attrition from 105 officers to 74 and reallocate the money to programs that support people of color.

“It pitted racial justice against public safety, which is a false choice. We need both,” Weinberger said. “We need to fund both.”

It took Weinberger more than a year to restore much of the lost police funding, and a chastened city council authorized up to 87 officers. But in that time, police morale suffered greatly, some officers left the force, and the city, like other municipalities, has struggled to attract new officers. Currently, there are 69 officers.

“I knew [cutting the police budget] was wrong, that it couldn’t stand, and eventually we got it turned around, but not before a lot of damage was done. We’re on the right trajectory right now,” Weinberger said. “But it’s a lot easier to tear something down than it is to rebuild it.”

Weinberger has clashed repeatedly over public safety with city councilors from the Progressive Party who refused to confirm Murad as chief for three years and, even before George Floyd’s murder, proposed disarming Burlington police. That proposal went nowhere.

After Weinberger released a public safety plan earlier this year, Progressive city councilor Joe Magee criticized it for not addressing the underlying causes of crime or the issue of racial bias among police. When Weinberger brought in a contingent of state troopers to supplement the short-staffed police department on weekend nights, when those spilling out of the city’s bars pose potential public safety problems, Magee said many residents feared the influx of armed police officers.

But, gradually, Weinberger has prevailed in the tug of war over the police department.

In a rebuke to progressive city councilors, earlier this year 63 percent of Burlington voters rejected a progressive-led charter change that would have created a civilian oversight board with the power to discipline and fire police officers, leaving the power with the mayor.

Progressives lost two of their six seats on the 12-member council in elections two years ago. Magee and the city’s longest-serving Progressive Party city councilor, Zoraya Hightower, who introduced the 2020 resolution to shrink the police department, recently announced they are not running for reelection. But they and other Progressive city councilors insist focusing on the size of the police department ignores the underlying causes of crime and diverts attention from needed reforms.

Rich Price, the uncle of Hisham Awartani, a Palestinian-American studying at Brown University who was left paralyzed by the Nov. 25 shooting, said there was for too long an undercurrent of hostility toward police officers in Burlington that has made it difficult for the city to retain and attract new officers.

Rich Price, uncle to victim Hisham Awartani. Caleb Kenna for The Boston Globe

“Every time I see a police officer in this town I thank them, because the depths to which this town has descended in the last five years is hard to process,” said Price, who, with his wife and five sons, has lived on North Prospect Street for 15 years. “This is not the town it once was.”

While he loves Burlington, the shooting of his nephew and his nephew’s two friends has led Price to consider his loyalty to the city.

“If one more of my family members get shot,” Price said, “I’m leaving.”

Downtown Burlington, Vt. Caleb Kenna for the Boston Globe





Kevin Cullen is a Globe reporter and columnist who roams New England. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.