Judge postpones hearing for suspended state cannabis regulator, ruling it lacks ‘basic due process’

Goldberg suspended O’Brien as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission in September, just days after an outside investigator reported that O’Brien had made a series of racist and “culturally insensitive” remarks while sowing turmoil in the agency. Goldberg initially scheduled an administrative hearing for November in which O’Brien could challenge the suspension, before moving it to Tuesday.

Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee‘s ruled that Goldberg, in crafting the hearing schedule, gave O’Brien little time — and incomplete information — to prepare for the opportunity to argue for her job.

A state judge ordered state Treasurer Deborah Goldberg to postpone a Tuesday administrative hearing that could pave the way for her firing Shannon O’Brien as the state’s top cannabis regulator, ruling that it lacked “basic due process.”

O’Brien has denied the accusations. Her attorney, Max Stern, on Monday called them “laughable,” saying many lean on generalities.

Many of the details of the allegations against O’Brien only became public after her own attorneys included them in court documents last week, Squires-Lee noted. But forcing O’Brien to attend a hearing to challenge them without “adequate procedural protections” runs the risk of harming not just her reputation but her future job prospects, the judge ruled.

“Put simply, a meaningful opportunity to be heard requires understanding the full extent of the allegations you face and their factual underpinning,” Squires-Lee wrote. “Being forced to defend oneself with partial information does not comport with basic due process.”

The ruling marks a legal, and political, victory for O’Brien, a former state treasurer herself and Democratic gubernatorial nominee who criticized Goldberg of crafting a “sham” hearing process.

Among the allegations Goldberg cited in abruptly suspending O’Brien was an instance in which O’Brien made reference to “a person of Asian heritage” during a fall 2022 meeting, saying, “I guess you’re not allowed to say ‘yellow’ anymore.”

O’Brien did not deny making the statement, according to Goldberg’s letter, though a spokesperson for O’Brien said she refutes using the exact phrase.

“I should have cleaned it up,” O’Brien reportedly told investigators. “It’s difficult sometimes to know how to say the right thing.”

O’Brien’s attorneys wrote in court filings that the investigator’s conclusion lacked context. O’Brien said she was repeating a conversation she had with an unidentified “well-known and respected African-American real estate developer,” who said a particular project would affect “black, brown, and yellow people.” O’Brien admitted repeating what he said, but acknowledged she should not have.

But the investigator who wrote the report detailing the allegations is out of the country and wasn’t expected to attend Tuesday’s hearing. That, O’Brien’s attorneys argued, robbed them of a meaningful chance to cross-examine her.

Further, a report from a second investigation into O’Brien’s conduct toward the agency’s now-former executive director has yet to be filed — even though those allegations provide a “wholly separate basis for her suspension,” Squires-Lee wrote.

Holding a hearing without that report, or giving O’Brien a chance to respond to its findings, would force her to defend herself “without significant information,” the judge wrote.

O’Brien’s attorneys had warned that, without the court intervening, the “only likely outcome” of the hearing process was a grim one for their client: Not only would O’Brien lose her job, but she would “go down in history as the former treasurer and commissioner who was fired for making racist statements. And she will probably never work again.”

Squires-Lee, however, indicated that she did not agree with all of O’Brien’s arguments.

While Stern, one of O’Brien’s attorneys, has accused Goldberg of attempting to play “prosecutor, judge, jury, and executioner” in the process, Squires-Lee said it’s unlikely he will convince O’Brien that Goldberg should not serve as a fact-finder in the hearing, noting the law empowers the treasurer to make the decision of whether O’Brien should ultimately be fired.

“I have no information before me from which any inference can be made that the treasurer is biased against O’Brien,” the judge wrote.

When the hearing will now take place is unclear. Squires-Lee set another court appearance for Dec. 14. O’Brien is seeking to bar Goldberg from scheduling another administrative hearing unless “she complies with procedures to be outlined by the Court.”

“The public interest is not harmed by a slight delay in the proceeding,” the judge wrote in Tuesday’s decision. “Moreover, there is a strong public interest in ensuring due process and fairness.”

O’Brien cheered the ruling in a statement Tuesday, calling it the “the first step in getting my good reputation back after ten weeks of being smeared by the actions of Treasurer Goldberg.”

“The treasurer, in her own words to me in a private meeting before nominating me as chair, told me I needed to clean up the mess and dysfunction of the Cannabis Control Commission,” O’Brien said. “Instead, the treasurer has plunged the CCC into even more chaos. This is a major victory for basic fairness and confirmation that Treasurer Goldberg tried to deny me due process in responding to these baseless meritless allegations.”

Goldberg was prepared to conduct the hearing, but will adhere to the court’s ruling, said Andrew Napolitano, a spokesperson for her office.

“We could not disagree more with the statement of the chair’s lawyer that there is anything laughable about these types of allegations,” Napolitano said. “We of course respect the court’s ruling, and the treasurer remains ready to hear from Chair O’Brien on these issues as soon as possible.”

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him @mattpstout.