Doctor charged with child porn offense set to stand trial in April

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing child pornography in April and has been held without bail since his March arrest in the federal case.

Bradford Ferrick, 32, of Winchester and Amherst, had been slated to appear in US District Court in Boston on Tuesday for a final pretrial conference, but that hearing was postponed until March 11, according to legal filings. His trial date was moved from Jan. 8 to April 8.

A federal judge in Boston on Tuesday pushed back the trial date for a doctor accused of possessing child pornography and suspected of using a hidden camera to secretly record young patients, with prosecutors indicating they may file additional charges in the case.

In a court filing Monday, prosecutors had asked that Ferrick’s Jan. 8 trial date be pushed back until April at the earliest, saying they expect to seek additional charges.

“The parties have been engaged in discussions regarding the potential resolution of the matter, but have not reached agreement, and will not be positioned to do so before any superseding indictment is filed,” prosecutors wrote.

The motion didn’t indicate what else Ferrick may be charged with.

Ferrick graduated last year from State University of New York Upstate Medical University in Syracuse and began a medical residency in July 2022 focused on family medicine with Baystate Franklin Family Medicine, including rotations at facilities in Greenfield, Deerfield, and Springfield.

Ferrick was placed on unpaid leave following his arrest, according to a spokeswoman for Baystate Health.

During a February search of an apartment Ferrick was renting in Amherst, police seized hidden camera devices, including one designed to be worn as a bracelet, according to an FBI affidavit. The bracelet held a memory card containing two videos of boys being recorded during medical exams, the affidavit stated.

“It does not appear the individuals in the room are aware they are being recorded during either exam,” according to the affidavit.

Police in Winchester began focusing on Ferrick after launching an investigation in January into three separate tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children related to an IP address being used to upload suspected child pornography, according to court filings.

In February, police searched the Winchester home where Ferrick and his parents live and found thousands of sexually explicit images and videos, some depicting victims as young as 6, according to court filings. Investigators also seized boxes containing hidden camera systems.

Ferrick’s family members, who have two young children, consented to a search of their home after learning he had allegedly purchased a number of hidden camera systems, according to an FBI affidavit. During that search, an electronics detection dog found a hidden camera designed to look like a wall outlet in the bathroom. The purchase of that camera was allegedly traced to Ferrick, according to the affidavit.

In February, Ferrick was charged in Woburn District Court with four counts of possession of child pornography. He pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 cash bail. The state charges were dismissed in March after Ferrick was arrested by the FBI on the federal count.

Ferrick signed a voluntary agreement on Feb. 27 not to practice medicine, according to the state’s Board of Registration in Medicine.

The investigation is ongoing and the FBI has set up a web page urging anyone who believes they or their children were victimized by Ferrick to contact investigators.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.