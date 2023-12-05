Sunshine returns on Thursday, followed by another mild weekend

If the precipitation comes down hard enough, especially in the first few hours, there could be a coating to an inch of snow in spots by sunrise. The highest likelihood of snow will be along the coastline closest to the low pressure area.

Low pressure will move east early Wednesday well south of New England with some residual moisture crossing southern New England.

Colder air has worked its way into the region as temperatures struggle through the 30s Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will then dip below freezing during the overnight hours and some residual moisture moving across the Atlantic Ocean will produce the first measurable snowfall across southern New England by early Wednesday morning, even as a low-pressure system passes hundreds of miles south of us.

Some areas will receive measurable snow early Wednesday for the first time this season. Dave Epstein

Although this rather brief weather event may not deliver snow for some of you, there’s a high probability that most of us are going to see at least snow showers Wednesday morning. The good news is roads will likely be too warm to cause any travel issues since most of what falls will have accumulated on grassy areas.

There is a fairly high probability many areas around greater Boston will see their first measurable snowfall of the season early Wednesday. NOAA

These sort of forecasting parameters are becoming more accurate each season as the ability to evaluate meteorological data increases. Years ago the same type of scenario probably would have just garnered a chance for a few snow showers overnight without the specificity we are able to at least attempt to provide.

You can see on the forecast radar loop below how the snow showers will materialize in the wee hours of the morning and then quickly dissipate a couple of hours after sunrise on Wednesday. As the day progresses, skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy and it will be chilly with highs in the 30s.

Snow Showers are likely early Wednesday with many areas receiving a coating to half an inch of snow. WeatherBELL

Sunshine returns for Thursday, but it continues to be cold -- in the 30s -- and really feels like winter. Because the sun angle is so low this time of year, even half an inch of snow could end up lingering into Thursday, especially in shady areas.

The first inch of snow in Boston typically occurs in December, but we have had to wait much longer in some years while in others it has occurred weeks earlier.

The first and last dates of Boston’s first inch of snow are highly variable each year. NOAA

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and Saturday may turn out to be the best day of the upcoming weekend with a blend of clouds and sun and a milder trend -- temperatures will reach near or even a little bit above 50 degrees. It turns even warmer on Sunday but with rain and wind arriving at some point. The details on how that next storm will unfold are still to be determined, but it could be a significant amount of both. More on that in the coming days.