‘Each of you will have a chance to . . . atone,’ GOP congresswoman says to Harvard, MIT presidents at hearing on antisemitism

Kornbluth, as well as the presidents of Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania, delivered remarks on Capitol Hill before the Republican-controlled House Committee on Education and the Workforce, some of whose members have expressed outrage over what they view as rising campus antisemitism since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people.

Striking that balance “is challenging and the results can be terribly uncomfortable,” said Sally Kornbluth, president of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “But it is essential to how we operate in the United States.”

WASHINGTON — In congressional testimony Tuesday morning, the leaders of three top universities said it has been difficult in recent weeks to balance concerns over campus antisemitism against the imperative to protect free expression.

In opening remarks, Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican and the committee’s chair, said to the university presidents: “Today, each of you will have a chance to answer to and atone for the many specific instances of vitriolic, hate-filled antisemitism on your respective campuses that have denied students the safe learning environment they are due.”

The hearing comes at a time of intensifying campus protests over Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli strikes have killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, according to Gazan authorities. Many protests have featured controversial chants, such as “Globalize the intifada” or “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Some Israelis and Jews understand these slogans as calls for violence against Jews and Israeli civilians, and regard the phrases as antisemitic. Pro-Palestinian activists contend they are a call for liberation and for a return of Palestinians to lands from which their ancestors were expelled.

Minutes into the hearing, Foxx played a compilation of videos from campus protests set to ominous background music. The video showed Harvard students chanting “intifada” and a speaker at an MIT rally saying, “We won’t back down.”

Foxx said that “the race-based ideology of the radical left” was a root cause of resurgent antisemitism. “Institutional antisemitism and hate are among the poisoned fruits of your institutions’ cultures,” she said to the presidents.

The university presidents did not immediately address Foxx’s contention. But they said they agreed antisemitism was a growing threat. Kornbluth said later she thinks antisemitism is a society-wide problem and that is why it is appearing on campuses.

Claudine Gay, Harvard’s president, said in her opening remarks that since Oct. 7, “we have seen a dramatic and deeply concerning rise in antisemitism around the world, in the United States, and on our campuses, including my own.”

She added: “I have sought to confront hate while preserving free expression. This is difficult work, and I know that I have not always gotten it right.”

Gay, Kornbluth, and UPenn president Liz Magill said bias incidents against Muslims, Palestinians, and Arabs have also risen since Oct. 7 and that the universities are taking steps to combat Islamophobia.

After facing intense criticism over Harvard’s initial statements about the Hamas attack, Gay has spoken forcefully about what she describes as resurgent antisemitism at Harvard. She has also convened an antisemitism advisory board composed of faculty, alumni, and an Israeli undergraduate student.

In her opening remarks Tuesday, she said:

“I know many in our Harvard Jewish community are hurting, and experiencing grief, fear, and trauma. I have heard — from faculty, students, staff, and alumni — of incidents of intimidation and harassment. I have seen reckless and thoughtless rhetoric shared — in person and online, on campus and off. I have listened to leaders in our Jewish community who are scared and disillusioned.”

Liz Magill, president of UPenn, faced a controversy similar to Harvard’s. In the days after Oct. 7, alumni lambasted her initial statements about the Hamas attack and accused her of not taking what they described as campus antisemitism seriously enough. Since then, she has launched an initiative to combat campus antisemitism and has denounced some slogans used by pro-Palestinian student activists.

“Antisemitism is an old, viral, and pernicious evil,” Magill said in her opening remarks. It “has been steadily rising in our society,” she said.

Before 10 a.m. Tuesday, a large crowd gathered in the hallway outside a hearing room in the Rayburn House Office Building. Several people wore shirts with stars of David or the words “Stand with Israel.” At least one person wore a keffiyeh, a traditional Palestinian scarf.

