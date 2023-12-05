Hingham resident, 84, loses nearly $100,000 in phone scam, police say

The caller asked the man to pull up his account on his computer and to type information and visit several websites, which likely gave the caller remote access to the man’s computer, police said.

On Dec. 2, the 84-year-old resident told police he had received a phone call from a man who claimed to be from PayPal and said that $100 had mistakenly been deposited into his bank account, police said.

Police in Hingham are warning about phone scams after a local man was swindled out of nearly $100,000.

The caller then told the man that $100,000 had been mistakenly deposited into his account, not $100, police said.

“The resident looked at his account online and saw what appeared to be a $100,000 deposit in his bank account,” police said in a statement. “The caller told the resident to go to his bank and get two cashier’s checks for $49,800 each to pay the money back. The caller told him to mail the two checks overnight via UPS to an address in North Carolina.”

The man followed the caller’s instructions and mailed the two checks totaling $99,600, police said. “They were cashed immediately,” they said.

Police said the caller told the man that if anyone at his bank questioned him about the transactions, he should say that he was buying a car. As it turned out, his bank did not question the withdrawals, police said.

“Please share this information with senior relatives or friends,” police said.

It’s “always possible” that the bank could reimburse the man for his loss, said police Lieutenant Steven Dearth. But finding the culprits isn’t likely.

“It is under investigation by our detectives, but from our experiences in the past, these are rarely recovered,” Dearth said Tuesday. “It was already a week old when it was reported to us.”

