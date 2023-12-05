Independent Man statue lowered from atop Rhode Island State House

Not because he was chilly but because the statue’s marble dome had split beneath its feet and needed emergency repairs. In September, the statue was fastened with haste before winds from Hurricane Lee arrived.

PROVIDENCE — The Independent Man was brought inside the Rhode Island State House for only the second time since the statue was placed high atop the capitol dome in December 1899.

The pedestal beneath the Independent Man atop the Rhode Island State House in January, left, and September, right, when a gap in the base was noticed. "“There have been a lot of weather events this summer,” said Jonathan Womer, director of the state Department of Administration. “Probably one of them contributed to this."

Dozens of Rhode Islanders, including Governor Dan McKee, US Army Lieutenant General Reginald Centracchio, who helped unbolt the statue in 1975 when the National Guard brought it down the first time, as well as state officials and members of the public witnessed the historic event at dawn Tuesday morning.

Workers slowly lower The Independent Man statue onto it’s back after it was removed from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence on Dec. 5, 2023. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Independent Man was hoisted promptly at 7 a.m. on a nearly windless and overcast morning. A 400-foot-long boom crane lowered the statue to a soft touchdown within 4 minutes. It was placed on its side and secured to a board so that the 500-pound bronze figure could be carried through the State House doors sideways and then set up on a newly constructed and temporary platform.

McKee Administration officials will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon about public viewing.

The Independent Man will be in the capitol building only a short time before a conservator takes it offsite for repairs. There is no indication of how long it will be away from the rooftop.

In 1975, Centracchio said a helicopter was used to bring the statue to Earth.

“We had some problems putting it back on,” the general said. “We had to put it back down and get a bigger helicopter because of stability. It took several months to take it down, refurbish it, and put it back up. This one is going to take a little bit longer because the dome itself needs to be repaired.

At the time, Centracchio was a major coordinating National Guard support to move the statue. He was on the Bicentennial Committee planning celebrations for 200 years of American independence.

Centracchio said this will likely be the last time he sees the statue moved in his lifetime.

Workers look on as The Independent Man statue is prepared to be removed from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence, Rhode Island on December 5, 2023. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Workers guide The Independent Man statue as it is lifted from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Independent Man statue is lifted from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

The Independent Man statue is lowered from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Dan McKee called Tuesday’s work to remove the statue a “celebration” and a good opportunity for Rhode Islanders to get a closer look at the statue.

“I think I was in college the last time it was taken down,” McKee said. “I think it’s a great day for the people in the state of Rhode Island to reflect on the history of the state.”

McKee said the statue would be put back up “in a few months.”

The Independent Man statue hangs in the air as it is lowered from the top of the Rhode Island State House in Providence. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Workers guide The Independent Man statue as it is lowered to the ground. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Workers guide The Independent Man statue as it is lowered to the ground. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

