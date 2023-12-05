Judge in N.H. delays bail revocation hearing for Sheriff Mark Brave

Becker told the court he would be available for Brave’s newly scheduled hearing on Dec. 12 at 2 p.m.

Brave appeared alone in Rockingham Superior Court on Tuesday, but he assured the court that an attorney seated in the gallery, Leif A. Becker, would soon be representing him in the case.

BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A hearing to determine whether Strafford County Sheriff Mark A. Brave can remain free on bail while he awaits trial on felony charges of theft by deception and perjury was delayed on Tuesday by one week.

Brave told Judge Daniel I. St. Hilaire that five or six different attorneys had declined to take his case in the weeks since Hilaire revoked his approval for a public defender. Brave said the attorneys told him they were uncomfortable with the case or had conflicts.

Hilaire had appointed a public defender in October, but he reversed course in November after questions arose about Brave’s claims that he couldn’t afford to hire his own lawyer.

Prosecutors accused Brave of lying to the court under oath in October about both the state of his personal finances and the state in which he was living. Brave claimed to reside with his soon-to-be ex-wife in Dover, N.H., but prosecutors concluded he is living in Tewksbury, Mass., in violation of his bail conditions. Brave’s wife told investigators she declined her estranged husband’s request to be listed on her lease, according to court records.

Furthermore, prosecutors argue Brave’s new residence renders him ineligible for his Strafford County office, so they allege his acceptance of his recent paychecks constitutes theft by deception. He’s been on self-imposed paid administrative leave since August, when fellow county officials gave him an ultimatum to step aside or be forced out.

Prosecutors asked Hilaire to revoke Brave’s bail and hold him in criminal contempt. Hilaire said on Tuesday that he was uncomfortable with the idea of moving forward on the contempt charge before Brave had secured legal counsel. He expressed openness to addressing the bail matter on Tuesday but ultimately decided to grant the one-week delay.

Brave was booked and released in August on allegations he misused $19,000 in public funds for his own personal purposes, submitted fraudulent paperwork to justify reimbursement, and lied to a grand jury. He’s accused of using taxpayer money to fund meet-ups with various romantic interests and then falsely claiming the travel-related expenses were for law enforcement functions.

Brave has been accused of a sweeping pattern of dishonest dealings that extend beyond the criminal allegations he faces.

A year ago, police took Brave into protective custody when his wife was accused of drunken driving and he was too intoxicated to drive himself home. County officials concluded Brave had been deceptive when telling fellow county officials about his whereabouts that night.

Brave has said he didn’t intend to deceive anyone regarding the circumstances of his wife’s arrest. He has also insisted that he never meant to deceive voters when he falsely claimed to hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees before his 2020 election and 2022 reelection.

Brave declined to speak with reporters after the hearing. He has maintained his innocence in the face of the criminal charges he now faces, and he has claimed to be the victim of a racist and politically motivated effort to oust him from office — an accusation fellow county officials have refuted.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.