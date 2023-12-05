Light snowfall scattered across Massachusetts

Much of Massachusetts saw anywhere from a dusting of snow to a couple of inches of accumulation overnight into Wednesday morning, as a low-pressure system passes south of New England, forecasters said.
From Worcester to Western Massachusetts, less than an inch of snowfall was expected, but 1 to 2 inches was falling in a band along the coast running from around Newburyport to New Bedford, according to the National Weather Service.
“The risk of light snow increases tonight as ocean-effect showers return to eastern MA, particularly SE MA,” the weather service said on social media. “The best chance of seeing 2+ inches of snow is along the south shore and, to a lesser extent, the north shore of MA.”
Advertisement
Cape Ann and Plymouth County were expected to see the largest snow totals, forecasters said in an earlier post.
Light snow on the grassy surfaces and car tops in North Attleboro. ❄️ @NWSBoston pic.twitter.com/QqY8bBZQ9K— Kelly Bates (@KellyBatesRI) December 6, 2023
Snow showers were most likely to begin after 3 a.m., when the temperature was expected to be about 30 degrees and winds about 3 to 6 miles per hour, according to the weather service. The high temperature Wednesday is expected to be about 36 degrees in the Boston area.
The snow should end by about 1 p.m. Wednesday, giving way to gradually clearing skies and greater cold, with a low temperature Wednesday night of about 20 degrees, according to the weather service.
On Thursday, the sun is expected to return and the high temperature will be in the mid-30s, the weather service said.
Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.