Mass. woman killed in shark attack in Bahamas is identified

Authorities did not say where in Massachusetts Van Wart is from. The chief executive of Curriculum Associates of Billerica confirmed her employment there as a math specialist.

The victim was Lauren Erickson Van Wart, 44, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a brief statement.

Bahamian officials on Tuesday identified a Massachusetts woman who died after she was attacked by a shark while on a trip in the Caribbean island nation one day earlier.

“Our team is heartbroken and grieving the loss of a dear and trusted colleague and friend. Lauren was a beloved member of our math editorial team, and she infused her deep dedication to students and educators into every material she touched,” Rob Waldron said in a statement Tuesday evening. “Her commitment to excellence and outstanding work was driven by a higher purpose, focused on improving learning outcomes for all. Our Curriculum Associates community is mourning this tragedy and extends our deepest love and support to Lauren’s wonderful husband and all of her family.”

A spokesperson for the Department of State confirmed the death of a US citizen in the Bahamas on Dec. 4 but did not identify Van Wart by name. “We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss, and are providing all appropriate consular assistance. Out of respect to the family’s privacy during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Advertisement

Van Wart was killed in a shark attack while she was paddle-boarding about three-quarters of a mile offshore, Bahamian police said Monday. She was on the water with a male relative near a resort on the western side of New Providence island when she was bitten, police Sergeant Desiree Ferguson told reporters.

She identified the victim as a “female visitor from Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.”

Advertisement

Police were alerted to a report of a shark attack shortly after 11:15 a.m., Ferguson said. A lifeguard spotted the victim and her relative in the water and went out in a rescue boat to help them, she said.

“CPR was administered to the victim, however she suffered serious injuries to the right side of her body, including the right hip region and also her right upper limb,” Ferguson said.

Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and assessed the victim, declaring “that she showed no vital signs of life,” Ferguson said.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences on behalf of our commissioner and the Royal Bahamas Police Force for this most unfortunate situation,” she said.

The attack happened near Sandals Royal Bahamian Resort in Cable Beach, according to WCVB-TV.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of a guest while on a paddleboarding activity nearly a mile from the shore,” Sandals Resorts said in a statement to the station. “We wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the guest’s family and loved ones. We remain in close contact with them and are providing all support possible during this difficult time.”

Sandals Resorts did not respond to requests for comment.

No further information has been released.









Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.