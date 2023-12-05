Norfolk DA says he is mystified by US attorney, FBI interest in Karen Read murder prosecution

Morrissey said he dates the federal interest in the Read case to April when Rachael Rollins was the US attorney for Massachusetts. Rollins resigned May 19 after federal authorities found Rollins falsely claimed now-Suffolk District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden was under a federal ethics investigation during the 2022 Democratic primary.

“They don’t have any jurisdiction over a state murder trial, so this is an extraordinary step on their part,” Morrissey said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “I’m not worried because I have the utmost confidence in what we’ve done and what people have told us.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey said Tuesday he was mystified why Acting US Attorney Joshua S Levy and the Boston office of the FBI have taken the “extraordinary step” of conducting an inquiry into the ongoing Karen Read murder prosecution.

Since the spring, Morrissey said, he has offered to meet with Levy and FBI agents so he can address whatever concerns they may have about the Read case, but Levy and the FBI’s Boston office have both declined to do so.

“There have been communications by a variety of people, including myself to both the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office, to encourage them to come and speak with us.” Morrissey said. “They have not taken us up on the offer.”

Boston25 reported the federal interest in the Read case on Monday.

Morrissey said his office has not received a target letter from federal law enforcement.

A spokeswoman for Levy’s office, Christina Sterling, declined comment in an e-mail to the Globe Tuesday. “We do not confirm or deny investigations,’' she wrote in an e-mail to the Globe.

Kristen Setera, spokeswoman for the Boston FBI office, also declined comment.

Read, 43, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She is accused by Morrissey’s office of running over her-then boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe and leaving him to freeze to death during a n’or easter in Canton in January 2022 after a night of drinking.

But the defense attorneys David Yannetti and Alan Jackson allege Read is the victim of a coordinated effort by law enforcement officials to protect O’Keefe’s true killers.

Read’s lawyers have asserted that O’Keefe, 46, was beaten in the basement of the Canton home owned by a fellow Boston police officer, Sergeant Brian Albert, and that Albert’s family dog, a German shepherd, scratched O’Keefe’s right arm during the struggle. Morrissey’s office has dismissed the claims as baseless.

Read’s defense has drawn support from Aidan Kearney, 41, a controversial blogger known as “Turtleboy” who has championed her claims of innocence - but is also now accused of intimidating prosecution witnesses. Kearney has pleaded not guilty.

Morrissey said his office had provided the Read defense team with communications with the federal law enforcement.

Meanwhile, residents in Canton voted last month to have the town’s police force audited.

Canton police Chief Helena Rafferty said she welcomed the outside review, saying it will "end the wild speculation" over the department's handling of the high-profile murder investigation that has spurred widespread controversy.













John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.