With decades of experience, Deborah Flannery named R.I.’s deputy secretary of housing

Flannery is a 30-year veteran in the housing field and will earn $173,190 annually. She previously served as vice president of lending for Evernorth , a nonprofit that helps low- and moderate-income households in Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont to access affordable housing. Prior to her role at Evernorth, Flannery served as the director of lending, programs, and strategic initiatives for the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund from 2016 to 2021. At the Greater Minnesota Housing Fund, she led loan fund capitalization and deployment, interagency initiatives to catalyze public policy and systems change, and new program research and development, according to her bio on Evernorth’s website .

PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Department of Housing announced Tuesday it has appointed Deborah Flannery as the agency’s deputy secretary of housing, a newly created position that is intended to assist in the creation and expansion of new housing in Rhode Island.

Advertisement

“We’re very pleased to welcome such a top-notch professional to our Housing Department team,” said Secretary of Housing Stefan I. Pryor in a statement. “As we work to increase the inventory of housing in our state, Ms. Flannery will help us to finance new developments, collaborate with municipalities, and break down barriers to production.”

Flannery will work alongside Pryor, according to a press release sent by the Housing Department, to “assist and oversee programs and functions related to housing production, preservation, real estate finance, and community development” within the agency.

The new deputy secretary graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She earned her master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of New Orleans.

This story has been updated with information about Deborah Flannery’s salary.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.