A nation twisting with anxiety is willing to try anything. A bed of nails? Hypnosis? A cold plunge? Bring ‘em on.

Did you know you can spend hundreds of dollars on an anti-anxiety IV drip at a hydration bar run by nurses? Or see a hypnotist who can induce a dream state that enables perspective shift, over Zoom even, or attend a mind-body class and learn how to shake the anxiety away?

Where there’s a panic attack, insomnia, a racing heart, there’s an industry eager to monetize the symptoms, and by this point in our collective breakdown, CBD gummies are just the start.

No matter who you are, a gift guide has you in its sights. The foodie, the cheapskate, the hard-to-buy-for, the baby with performative parents. There’s advice for every category of human possible, including a catch-all category so large that it’s subsumed all the other categories: the anxiety-ridden.

Why the algorithm is not right now showing me ads for a bed of nails or rain apps is beyond me, given the anxiety I inevitably encounter as deadline threatens.

More on the nails in a moment, but first, the rain — or “green noise,” as precipitation has been rebranded. Online or by way of apps for your phone, the variations are endless, and so evocatively named they could be in a Benjamin Moore swatch book: Thunder cracks, thunderstorm, windy storm, brewing storm, heavy storm, rain on a tent, rain on an umbrella, cabin rain, morning rain, summer rain, forest rain, rain on the street, rain on leaves.

God forbid the digital rain gets hacked by a pro-anxiety collective, and the rains turn malevolent: rain on a leaky roof the same month as your boiler conks out; rain on the Cape rental the first day of your summer vacation, with two toddlers, and the wifi’s iffy; rain on the lawn, the day of your daughter’s wedding, and you stupidly opted against a tent.

Back to the bed of nails. That’s what Lisa Husseini, an executive coach in Berkley, does when she feels anxiety building. She started during the pandemic, when she was alone in her apartment and her head and thoughts felt like a balloon drifting away from her body.

Her bed of nails — or, to use the modern term, acupressure mat, available for sale everywhere — stimulates blood flow and scrambles her pain receptors, she said, and has the power to keep her from falling into an anxiety loop.

She pats herself down with an open palm, going limb by limb and doing her torso, too. “Like they do with horses,” she said.

Husseini’s patting technique is less evidence-based than an alternative acupressure therapy called EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) tapping, she said, “but it helps get me back.”

Lots of people, of course, take anti-anxiety medications or smoke weed aiming to relieve symptoms, and many have come up with therapies that don’t require new products at all.

In Plymouth, Colleen Fleming and her husband still have their pool open, and when Fleming feels her thoughts starting to spiral, she plunges in. “It’s like the weight of the world has been lifted,” she said.

Stephanie Rousseau, a mindset and habits coach in Littleton, gets help by saying “hello” to her anxiety, and letting it know that she’s “happy” to meet with it at some other time, but now she’s got things to do.

“I also thank it for trying to keep me safe,” she said, expressing a gratitude not everyone shares.

But the market for anxiety-relieving gadgets is hot. And if stress has a season, the holidays are it (although lately it seems to come early, or basically never leave). Weighted anti-anxiety blankets, available for humans and dogs, make a nice gift. So does a $220 gold-plated necklace with a pendant that looks like a short straw and works by slowing your exhale when you breathe through it. It’s pretty — but even so, may not be the best look for a first date.

There’s a product called Rescue Remedy that you spray right into your mouth, and the promotional materials promise that in addition to being non-habit forming, “It’s discreet and easy to use.”

Discretion? Who cares about that anymore? These days anxiety has its own merch. Alas, a pink and black “I hate my anxiety” baseball cap mentioned in a national newspaper has sold out, but you can still buy a $165 “I don’t care” hoodie, with a line going through a circle to cross out the words “Stress,” “Nervousness,” and “Anxiety.”

On TikTok, meanwhile, aspiring anti-anxiety influencers are going viral talking about how candy like Sour Patch Kids or Warheads may ease the symptoms of a panic attack. It’s not as bonkers as it sounds — the shock temporarily distracts your mind.

Sadly, the off-label use isn’t perfect. As Health.com warns (about the candy, but the advice is widely applicable): “[M]ore sustainable coping habits are recommended for long-term success.”

