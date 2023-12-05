A N.H. bridge illustrates the challenge of Biden campaigning on his infrastructure law

“Folks, when you see these projects starting in your hometowns, I want you to feel what I feel: pride — pride in what we can do together as the United States of America,” Biden proclaimed in November 2021 .

Standing on the deck of the span over the Pemigewasset River under lightly falling snow, Biden pledged the legislation would speed up the replacement of such aging infrastructure.

WASHINGTON — The day after President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law two years ago, he traveled to a decaying bridge in Woodstock, N.H., to tout the transformation that would come from one of his biggest legislative accomplishments.

Advertisement

But two years later, that pride remains deferred. Instead, the bridge epitomizes the complexity of implementing the most sweeping overhaul of roads, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure in decades. It also demonstrates the challenge of Biden getting credit for a landmark law that White House officials acknowledge will take years for its full benefit to be felt as his reelection campaign looms next year.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

The $3.2 million rehab project in Woodstock isn’t scheduled to begin until 2025. Although the Biden administration has awarded about $400 billion to more than 40,000 projects across the country, many of them won’t be finished before voters go to the polls in November. So if Biden hopes to get a political boost from the law in 2024, his best bet might be using it to bolster his bipartisan credentials. A Globe analysis found that several Republican states have received more infrastructure money per capita than some Democratic states.

“It takes a long time for things to manifest themselves, and if people can’t physically see them, then why would you expect them to” give credit to Biden, Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans whom Biden tapped to coordinate the law’s implementation, told reporters recently.

Advertisement

The Biden administration has been working to get the infrastructure money flowing out of Washington and make sure Americans know the bill is paying for projects underway. Signs are posted where possible declaring, “Project funded by President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” a messaging move that other presidents have employed.

“Joe Biden is branding this infrastructure era as the Biden era, and it’s important for people to know that,” said Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, a Democrat who noted signs still exist marking projects built by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. “Then they’ll know who to reward electorally next November.”

A sign touting that an Amtrak project was funded by the bipartisan infrastructure law. White House

Rolling out the funding for such sweeping once-in-a-generation legislation is extremely complicated, but the Biden administration has begun accelerating the implementation, said Henry Cisneros, chairman of American Triple I, a New York-based infrastructure investment firm.

“It might sound as if that’s very late to be picking up steam, but I do believe that amount of time was required to actually write the details of the programs,” said Cisneros, a former mayor of San Antonio, Texas, who served as housing and urban development secretary in the Clinton administration. “You can’t snap your fingers and build a new tunnel.”

The White House has referred to the law as launching an “infrastructure decade,” an acknowledgment that it will take years before all the work is completed. In the meantime, the Biden administration is trying to highlight the ongoing progress with speeches, billboards, and a website, Investing in America.

Advertisement

Getting the word out on the work is crucial for Biden heading into an election, said Representative Annie Kuster, a New Hampshire Democrat.

“A year from now when people are coming up on the next election, there will be projects that are in the ground making a difference and I think people will notice,” said Kuster, who represents Woodstock and highlighted the $1.4 billion that New Hampshire has received from the law so far.

Fixing the Route 175 bridge in Woodstock will be a noticeable improvement for residents when the work is completed, said Charyl Reardon, chair of the town’s select board. The deck of the two-lane bridge has deteriorated even further since 2021, she said.

“When President Biden visited, it was 100 percent open. Since the summer of 2022 it’s been reduced down to a single-lane bridge for passenger vehicles only,” she said, forcing drivers to alternate while school buses and emergency vehicles must detour several miles. “That adds extra time to anybody’s travel. And in an emergency, that’s pretty important.”

Bill Cass, the New Hampshire transportation commissioner, said the span is one of 114 on the state’s “red list” of structurally deficient bridges. The additional federal funding helped speed up plans to fix it, which was not a priority because the bridge does not carry a major roadway, he said. The state has spent about $500,000 on engineering work and plans to solicit bids for the project in the early summer of next year.

Advertisement

New Hampshire is a swing state that Biden won in the 2020 general election. But Landrieu said politics has not played a role in the speed at which funding has been distributed or where it has gone.

“The president basically said to me everybody in America gets to benefit from this: red states, blue states,” Landrieu said. “Number two, he says do it right and make sure that it gets built in a way that’s going to stand the test of time.”

Several Republican-run states that Biden lost in 2020 are doing proportionally better in funding so far than some states he won. Massachusetts, for example, has received about $6 billion, or $859 per capita. Wyoming has received $3.9 billion, or $6,743 per capita. Tennessee, another state Biden handily lost, received more than Massachusetts overall — $6.2 billion — in addition to per capita — $902.

Senator Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, said her sprawling, sparsely populated state is highly dependent on roads and highways, so officials there had many projects ready to go when the law was approved. And Wyoming’s solid-red status hasn’t hurt the state in receiving money.

“I’ve not personally been made aware of any of our state infrastructure entities feeling that they have been shortchanged for political reasons,” Lummis said.

Biden has pointed to the flow of money to Republican states as evidence he’s kept his pledge to govern in a bipartisan way, even as he has called out Republicans who voted against the law and then boasted at home about projects it funded.

Advertisement

Much of the infrastructure money is distributed by formulas, but Republican states have also been faring well with competitive discretionary grants, said Adie Tomer, an infrastructure expert at the Brooking Institution think tank.

“They’re outclassing their population size in terms of their awards,” he said of Republican states. “It’s a tell-tale sign the administration either is not politicizing the process or looking for geographic equity — or likely a mix of both.”

President Biden shook hands with Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell in Covington, Ky., on Jan. 4, after announcing federal money to help upgrade the Brent Spence Bridge, background at left, and build a new Ohio River span. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Tomer said Democrat-run states should make up some ground after Biden announced $16.4 billion to improve Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor last month.

And being a blue state doesn’t guarantee money, as evidenced by the aging Cape Cod bridges. Amid heavy competition, Massachusetts was unable to win federal funding last year for a project now estimated to cost $4.5 billion. Now, Governor Maura Healey and the Army Corps of Engineers, which owns the spans, are seeking $1.45 billion in federal money to first help pay to replace the Sagamore Bridge before applying for money for the Bourne Bridge.

“The governor is very aware of this historic opportunity,” said Quentin Palfrey, the state’s director of federal funds and infrastructure. “I do think they’re working hard to get the money out, and we’re working hard to make the case that they should give us resources.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him @JimPuzzanghera.