Key figure in ‘S-Town’ podcast killed in standoff with police

Joseph Tyler Goodson, 32, died in a Woodstock, Ala., home where officers had been dispatched early Sunday, said Jeremy Burkett, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, in a statement to The Washington Post.

A central character from “S-Town,” a popular podcast that detailed the happenings in a small Alabama community, was fatally shot in a standoff with police Sunday, according to local authorities.

Tyler Goodson of the hit podcast "S-Town" stood at the grave in Green Pond, Ala., of his late friend John B. McLemore, who was also featured in the show, on May 3, 2017.

According to Burkett, Goodson was shot by officers after he had barricaded himself in the home and "brandished a gun" at the officers surrounding it. The State Bureau of Investigation has started a probe of the incident, Woodstock Mayor Jeff Dodson told The Post in an email.

"Tyler was well known and loved by myself, his family and this community," Dodson said. "That love extends far beyond due to the S-Town podcast."

It is unclear what prompted the call for service or whether the officers involved in the incident face disciplinary action. Dodson added that Woodstock police were initially dispatched to the 911 call and requested backup at the scene. The officers have not been publicly identified.

In 2017, Goodson was featured in "S-Town," a seven-episode podcast from Serial Productions that was hosted by Brian Reed, a producer of "This American Life."

Reed began working on "S-Town" in 2012, when he received his first email from John McLemore, a vintage clock restorer in Woodstock.

McLemore wrote to Reed and asked him to investigate a murder that he believed had happened in the town. After exchanging emails, the two had a phone call the following year, and Reed went to Woodstock to start reporting. The episodes quickly pivoted to focus on McLemore's complicated life and his death by suicide while the podcast was still in production. Reed interviewed those close to McLemore, including Goodson, a close friend who worked on his land.

McLemore and Goodson had a relationship akin to father and son, the podcast showed. McLemore wanted to leave his land to Goodson, but the issue caused a dispute between him and McLemore's surviving family members because McLemore did not leave a will.

A few months after the podcast aired, Goodson in October 2017 pleaded guilty to burglary, theft of property and criminal trespassing, all in the third-degree - charges that revolved around property taken off McLemore's land, al.com reported.

Goodson's case garnered significant attention as millions of people listened to "S-Town." The popularity of the podcast pushed both Goodson and Woodstock into the national spotlight. In a 2018 interview with Esquire, Goodson said he received messages daily from fans across the world.

Goodson told Esquire he wished the podcast could have been used in court proceedings.

"Even though some of it would hurt me, I felt like overall it would help me because John says what he wants basically," he said. "In the end, I felt like anybody who listened to it would know the real story."

When the state investigation of Goodson's death is completed, the findings will be presented to the Bibb County district attorney, according to Burkett.

In his statement, Woodstock's mayor described Goodson as "so much more than a character to the fans who loved him."

“This young man was a father, son, brother and friend to many,” Dodson said.