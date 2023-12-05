Accessory dwellings could help more seniors age in place

I appreciated reading the Spotlight report “An American ideal, reimagined” (Nov. 26, Page A1), which highlighted the development of accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, to alleviate the housing crisis, and I applaud Governor Maura Healey for promoting statewide legalization with uniform standards.

My particular interest has to do with the current dilemma of older adults, many of whom struggle to stay in their home communities in the face of steep property taxes and other ever-rising costs. We have a dearth of senior-friendly small homes to which an older person could downsize, thus freeing up more housing for young families.