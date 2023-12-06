PBS returning to ‘Wolf Hall’ with ‘The Mirror and the Light’

In 2015, PBS “Masterpiece” premiered the six-part miniseries “Wolf Hall,” an adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novels “Wolf Hall” and “Bring Up the Bodies.” It was mesmerizing, with fire-lit cinematography and a masterful performance by Mark Rylance as fixer Thomas Cromwell, the 16th-century version of Ray Donovan to Damian Lewis’s Henry VIII. When Henry needs to annul his marriage to Katherine to marry Anne Boleyn (Claire Foy), Cromwell springs into action. Jonathan Pryce was onhand, too, as Cardinal Wolsey.

Now comes news that “Masterpiece” is about to film the final novel in Mantel’s trilogy. “Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light” will bring back Rylance, Lewis, and Pryce and new cast members will include Harriet Walter (“Succession”) and Timothy Spall. The story follows the last four years of Cromwell’s life, picking up after the death of Anne Boleyn.