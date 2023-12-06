McDonald’s to open thousands of new restaurants

McDonald’s expects to open nearly 10,000 restaurants over the next four years, a pace of growth that would be unprecedented even for the world’s largest burger chain. Ahead of a daylong event for investors, the Chicago burger giant said Wednesday that it aims to have 50,000 restaurants in operation worldwide by the end of 2027. McDonald’s had 40,275 restaurants at the start of this year. Other national chains are expanding at a rapid clip as well. Starbucks said last month it expects to have 55,000 stores globally by 2030, up from 38,000 today. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

UK investigator raid home in bogus airplane parts probe

The UK’s top fraud authorities raided the home of the director at the center of a global scandal over bogus airplane parts and arrested him for suspected fraud, marking the first public move by an agency to criminally pursue the scheme. The Serious Fraud Office arrested AOG Technics Ltd.’s director, Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, at his home address on the outskirts of London on Wednesday. The SFO is working alongside the Civil Aviation Authority on the investigation. The agency didn’t identify Zamora as the individual arrested. AOG is alleged to have sold parts backed by false documents to fix jet engines around the globe. The aviation industry’s hard-earned reputation for safety has been dented by concerns that engine parts may have been sold with false documentation and fitted onto jetliners around the world. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Twitch to close in South Korea

Twitch, the popular video streaming service, will shut down its services in South Korea next year, the company said on Tuesday, after struggling for years with the “prohibitively expensive” costs of operating in the country. Twitch was one of the most popular platforms for gamers in South Korea, even as it competed with domestic services like AfreecaTV and giants such as YouTube, analysts say. The service, owned by Amazon, draws about 35 million visitors a day worldwide, according to the company. — NEW YORK TIMES

Signage for Exxon Mobil Corp. at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore on Sept. 5. Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

OIL

Exxon Mobil to expand production in the US

Exxon Mobil plans to raise share buybacks 14 percent as the oil giant accelerates crude production in the US Permian Basin, boosted by its $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Exxon will repurchase $20 billion of stock next year, the Spring, Texas-based company said in a statement Wednesday. That matches arch rival Chevron, which pledged to lift buybacks after agreeing to buy Hess Corp. for $53 billion in late October. Exxon also plans to spend $23 billion to $25 billion on capital projects next year as it expands its footprint in North America’s most-prolific oilfield and pursues untapped reserves in overseas regions such as Guyana. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Volkswagen audit finds no forced labor in China

An audit commissioned by Volkswagen has found no indication of forced labor at its plant in China’s Xinjiang region, where Western governments have accused the Chinese government of human rights violations against the Uyghur ethnic minority. The German automaker has come under fire for operating in Xinjiang, a remote western region that borders Central Asia. The US government has blocked imports from Xinjiang unless it can be proven that the products were not made with forced labor. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla loses a round in Swedish labor dispute

Tesla suffered a blow in its labor dispute in Sweden after an appeals court withdrew an injunction allowing the company to pick up license plates for new cars directly from the manufacturer. The decision means Tesla is once again reliant on the Nordic country’s postal service, where workers continue to refuse to handle any Tesla-related packages or mail in support a monthlong walkout by union members at seven repair shops. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The logo for Bitcoin on a screen in Hong Kong, China, on May 24. Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin continues its rise

Bitcoin traded close to $44,000 after notching its longest winning streak since May, a rally driven in part by expectations of looser monetary policy. The largest digital asset climbed for six days through Tuesday, advancing roughly 16 percent to as high as $44,491 before giving up some gains. Its 2023 rebound from last year’s crypto rout now stands at 163 percent. Bitcoin is up almost 80 percent since mid-September. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook and Instagram fail to protect underage users from exposure to child sexual abuse material and let adults solicit pornographic imagery from them, New Mexico’s attorney general alleges in a lawsuit that follows an undercover online investigation. The civil suit filed late Tuesday against Meta Platforms Inc. in state court also names its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, as a defendant. In addition, the suit claims Meta “harms children and teenagers through the addictive design of its platform, degrading users’ mental health, their sense of self-worth, and their physical safety,” the New Mexico attorney general’s office said in a statement. Those claims echo a lawsuit filed in late October by the attorneys general of 33 states including California and New York, against Meta that alleges Instagram and Facebook include features deliberately designed to hook children, contributing to the youth mental health crisis and leading to depression, anxiety, and eating disorders. Meta did not directly respond to the New Mexico lawsuit’s allegations, but said that it works hard to protect young users with a serious commitment of resources. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Hollywood actors approve new contract

Hollywood’s actors have voted to ratify the deal with studios that ended their strike after nearly four months, bringing an official finish to the labor strife that shook the entertainment industry for most of 2023. The approval of the three-year contract from the members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced Tuesday night by union leaders was no certainty, with some prominent members voicing dissent on the deal their negotiators bargained for. The 78 percent yes result in voting that began Nov. 13 and ended Tuesday was a far cry from the near-unanimous approval and widespread enthusiasm members of the writers guild gave to the deal that ended their strike in September. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant on Jan. 27, 2020, in Hamtramck, Mich. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

WORKPLACE

GM workers ordered back to office three days a week

General Motors calling workers back to the office, ending chief executive Mary Barra’s “Work Appropriately” policy that gave people flexibility to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic. Barra sent a memo to staff Tuesday saying employees must commute into GM on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday each week if they live within 50 miles of a GM office, a spokesperson confirmed. Some top executives live out of state and it will be up to Barra if they have to go in to their offices, the spokesperson said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

PHARMACEUTICALS

Merck MS drug fails in clinical trial

Merck says an experimental multiple-sclerosis drug failed in late-stage trials, a blow to the German company’s plans to drive growth with another blockbuster medicine. Evobrutinib didn’t show strong enough efficacy in two final-stage studies of people with relapsing multiple sclerosis, Merck said late Tuesday. The surprise drug failure creates a third big challenge for the German conglomerate. Its life science unit has been suffering from a collapse in demand for COVID-related products while the electronics division is reeling from a prolonged slump in the semiconductor industry. — BLOOMBERG NEWS