Record returned 45 years late is a ‘book drop treasure’

It was left in the indoor book drop but staff didn’t notice it until the mystery Motown fan was already gone, librarian Shane Gellerman said.

A vinyl copy of “Anthology” by Junior Walker and The All Stars was returned to the Boston Public Library’s Jamaica Plain branch last week, 45 years after it was due on October 27, 1978.

Looks like someone discovered Spotify.

“No one saw who returned it,” Gellerman said.

The record, which features such classics as “Shotgun” and “(I’m A) Road Runner,” was returned in “very good condition,” Gellerman said. It’s unclear how it sounds because the library doesn’t have a record player anymore, he said.

Advertisement

Every once in a while, the library receives long-overdue books in the mail, Gellerman said. But the return of a 1970s record was a “book-drop treasure,” the library said.

The library doesn’t carry records anymore but might make an exception for the vinyl treasure that found its way back home.

“Maybe it will be a part of our local history collection,” Gellerman said.

The tardy borrower can rest easy. Although the record was due during the Carter administration, no fees will be charged. As Walker sang, “Money, who needs it?”

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.