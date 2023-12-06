Man allegedly involved in Dedham stabbing incident dies at local hospital, officials say

The man’s name was not released. His cause of death will be determined following an autopsy to be conducted Thursday at the state medical examiner’s office, Morrissey said.

A man who allegedly stabbed two women in Dedham Wednesday evening later died at a hospital after he was tased and pepper sprayed by police who took him into custody, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrisey’s office.

The extent of the women’s injuries was not known, police said in a statement.

“This incident appears to be confined to members of the same residence and family,” Morrissey said.

Police responded to a stabbing incident at a residence on Jackson Pond Road around 6:00 p.m., police and the district attorney’s office said.

Neighbors reported seeing a man who “appeared to be in obvious distress” on the nearby County Club Road, Morrissey said. When police found the man, “they used pepper spray and tasers in an attempt to subdue him,” Morrissey said.

After the man was taken into custody, he started to show signs of physical distress, Morrissey said. At that point, police began life-saving measures and immediately took him to a local hospital, where he died.

As of around 7:30 p.m., there was no threat to the public and the scene was stable, police said.

An investigation by Dedham police and State Police is ongoing. Officials remained at the scene late Wednesday night to “process the scene and gather evidence,” Morrissey said.









