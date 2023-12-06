Boston Public Market to welcome Globe Santa at family holiday party

The Dec. 10 event will start at 11 a.m., and the Boston Public Market will donate 25 cents, up to $1,000, to the Globe Santa charity for every guest who visits the market that day to “promote all the great work that they do,” Chelsea Doliner, the market’s chief marketing and engagement officer, said in a phone interview.

Amid cider-tasting, a sugar-cookie-eating contest, and holiday shopping galore, Globe Santa will pay a visit to those who stop by the Boston Public Market’s family holiday party on Sunday.

Globe Santa will greet guests and pose for photos with children from 12 to 3 p.m., Doliner said.

Advertisement

This is the second year Globe Santa will visit the market. The partnership between Globe Santa and Boston Public Market sparked from John and Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media, and their involvement with the market from its inception, according to Cheryl Cronin, the market’s CEO.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

“John and Linda Henry were incredible supporters of the Boston Public Market in its development,” Cronin said. “In fact, Linda in particular was a founder of the Boston Public Market. So, they obviously have a really strong history with the market. It’s just been really helpful, and we’re really grateful.”

Sunday’s Family Holiday Party will consist of winter-themed activities, and the market aims to be a one-stop holiday shop for guests, who will be able to snag some gifts and have fun at the same time, according to Doliner.

At 11 a.m., children’s musician Jeff Jam is slated to host a holiday sing-along in “The Nook,” while carolers from the New England Conservatory bring Christmas cheer to guests walking around and checking out the vendors, said Bianca Kostinden, Boston Public Market’s events and engagement coordinator.

From noon to 1 p.m., Mark Binder, a local author and playwright, will read stories to children and adults alike in “The Nook,” and at 1:30 p.m., Red Apple Farm will allow guests to try different types of non-alcoholic cider, Kostinden said.

Advertisement

Guests can test their skills in a sugar-cookie-on-a-string eating contest at 2:30 p.m. in “The Hub,” where the goal is to quickly pull a cookie off the string without using your hands, according to Kostinden.

Products of different food vendors will be showcased throughout the day, including The Farmhouse Meats and Cheese demo from 1 to 2 p.m., and a Seven Hills Pasta Co. demo from 2 to 3 p.m., Kostinden said.

The Boston Public Market hosts a Holiday Shopping Market every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through Christmas Eve, where guests can peruse pop-up shops selling jewelry, pottery, art, candles, and other gift items.

“We’re honored to be partnering with Globe Santa again this year,” Doliner said. “The work they do to bring joy and build a community for the kids in need in our area is something that really aligns with and speaks to everything that we hope to do with the Boston Public Market.”

For 68 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need at holiday time. Please consider giving by phone, mail, or online at globesanta.org.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.