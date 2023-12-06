Chelsea police warn public about ‘skimmer’ device found at Market Basket

“The CPD is aware of a fraudulent credit card reading device referred to as a ‘skimmer’ being placed on a register at our Market Basket,” Chelsea police wrote on Facebook Tuesday night. “We have the device and are working with the Market Basket as well as our regional partners to see if the devices are related to other recent incidents.”

Police are advising consumers to check any electronic device before using their card and if you’re unsure about using it, ask the management of the store for help.

Police said skimmer devices are typically found at gas pumps, ATMs, transit ticket dispensers, and other point-of-purchase machines.

“As thieves become more savvy, it’s important for you to keep your eyes open when using your credit or debit card,” the Facebook post said. “Card skimming devices can be difficult to spot. They are typically installed on the outside of machines and look as if they belong there.”

“High-quality devices are attached over the card slot and others are placed inside the card slot,” the post continued. “The reader can record your card information. Sometimes, a tiny camera might be installed nearby to record your PIN as you enter it or an artificial keypad could be placed over the existing one to record your keystrokes.”





