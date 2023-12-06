Chris Christie courts ‘traditionally overlooked’ college students in N.H. as GOP field narrows

Former governor Chris Christie of New Jersey will visit four colleges and universities in New Hampshire on Thursday and Friday. His goal is to sign up volunteers, encourage voter registration, and continue reaching out to what his team said is a voting group “traditionally overlooked or actively ignored” by Republicans.

One of the former governors who’s looking to beat former president Donald Trump in the race for the GOP presidential nomination is courting younger voters in New Hampshire as a source of potential energy as he faces calls to drop out of the race.

Christie will attend events on Thursday at Franklin Pierce University, Keene State College, and New England College, then on Friday at the University of New Hampshire in Durham. Christie will also attend a town hall on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in Hooksett.

Groups backing Christie had earlier urged Democrats in New Hampshire to update their party affiliation to “undeclared” so they could pick Christie in the GOP primary, but fewer than 4,000 people did so.

Christie’s swing through New Hampshire this week will come on the heels of his expected appearance Wednesday evening at the fourth televised GOP presidential debate, alongside former governor Nikki Haley of South Carolina, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Trump will skip the debate.

Two candidates who appeared on stage for earlier debates, Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota, suspended their campaigns in recent weeks, as pressure to winnow the field builds.

The presidential primary in New Hampshire, which will be held Jan. 23, is now less than seven weeks away.

