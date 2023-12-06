Healey administration would boost life sciences, robotics and climate tech in the new year

The economic development plan, filed in draft form with the Legislature this week, follows nearly a year of discussions and hearings that attracted more than 1,300 people. The plan doesn’t provide price tags of various wish-list items such as a health innovation fund or a new state tourism campaign. But it does offer insight into which issues Governor Maura Healey, Economic Development Secretary Yvonne Hao, and others in the administration will include when they file legislation next year to fund their economic development priorities and add new policies to state law.

The Healey administration is unveiling an economic development blueprint that aims to spur key industries while improving the state’s overall economic competitiveness.

The plan underscores the importance of investing in housing, transportation, and telecommunications while launching new programs to attract and retain talent within the state. The administration also pledged to create a centralized clearinghouse for businesses seeking to access state incentives from the various agencies and quasi-public authorities that offer them.

It also outlines ways to bolster sectors in which Massachusetts is either a leader or has the potential to become one.

“We’re already world leaders in a couple areas,” Hao said in an interview. “How do we double down, [and] lengthen our lead?”

Life sciences

The Healey administration is making plans for a third round of funding to support the life-sciences sector, an initiative nicknamed “Life Sciences 3.0.” Instead of just recapitalizing existing programs, Healey and Hao want to expand the focus beyond drug discovery to include health care providers, insurers, and medical device manufacturers, with a goal of accelerating the adoption of new technologies.

One suggestion involves creating a state fund inspired by ARPA-H, the newly established federal research agency that seeks health breakthroughs. The fund would allocate grants for pilot programs and experiments tackling “big problems” in health care, such as early detection of diseases and eliminating barriers for clinical trials.

The administration also wants to launch a “distributed data network,” picking up an effort launched under former governor Charlie Baker, but sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic. The network would allow the sharing of anonymized patient data among providers and researchers, to expedite innovation.

Advanced manufacturing/robotics

The administration wants to bring together industry and academic leaders to help the quasi-public Massachusetts Technology Collaborative focus on securing financial support for the state’s robotics cluster.

Artificial intelligence

State officials hope to nurture a new generation of AI companies that apply artificial intelligence to improving core business areas, such as customer service. Healey would create an AI advisory council — consisting of leaders from big companies, startups, universities, investors, and nonprofits — to come up with recommendations for how the state can support companies n the field, with the hopes of holding an AI convention in Massachusetts next summer.

Climate-tech

The Healey administration is looking to elevate and expand the roles that the quasi-public Massachusetts Clean Energy Center plays in helping climate-tech companies. The state economic development bill could contain a boost in funding for MassCEC, which in turn could allow it to provide more predictable, robust funding to support companies, including through tax incentives. MassCEC would also be charged with coming up with a strategy that emphasizes different regions of the state and their respective strengths in fostering clean technologies.

Tourism

The state’s spending on marketing has been relatively anemic for years, but Healey and Hao want to change that. Currently, the Legislature sets aside $10 million for tourism each year, with $4 million for the state’s tourism office and $6 million for regional tourism bureaus. The economic development plan calls for increasing the funding for statewide efforts, though it does not provide a specific amount.

In particular, Healey and Hao want to launch a new ad campaign for the state. They also want the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism to hire a staffer to coordinate plans for celebrations tied to the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution with events starting in 2024 and continuing through 2026.

“At this critical time when Massachusetts needs a competitive edge, this plan will help us succeed,” Brooke Thomson, president of Associated Industries of Massachusetts and a member of an economic council that advised the administration, said in a statement. “Across all the initiatives outlined in the plan is a consistent theme: We need to make it easier for businesses and individuals to thrive.”

