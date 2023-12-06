Milton man who died in apparent accident in Kowloon parking lot was devoted father of twins, former athlete

A Boston College High School graduate, Kenney went on to play football at the University of Maine and helped coach the team his senior year when he was sidelined by injury, the obituary said.

Patrick J. Kenney Jr., 42, “approached life the way he played football — full speed ahead with fierce determination and infectious joy in life that he shared with family, friends, teammates, and coworkers,” his obituary said.

The Milton man killed in an apparent accident Saturday in the parking lot of the Kowloon restaurant in Saugus was a devoted father and husband who worked for the Federal Emergency Management Agency on disaster relief efforts, his family said in an obituary.

After college he joined FEMA, where he “served on the front lines managing a variety of disasters from Hurricane Sandy in New York and New Jersey to storms in Puerto Rico helping people put their lives back together,” the notice said.

While on assignment for FEMA, he rarely worked less than 12 hours a day, seven days per week, according to the obituary.

“At FEMA, his outgoing nature and ease with all kinds of people enabled him to work cooperatively with state, local, and federal authorities to bring urgently needed relief to people suffering devastating losses. His desire to help others was a natural instinct,” the obituary said. “Throughout his life he was there to help his multitude of friends as well as family members.”

When he was 37, he suffered a series of strokes and diligently engaged in “arduous rehabilitation work,” the obituary said.

His twins, Ava and Patrick III, were born in 2021.

“He was a great father,” his wife, Lauren, said in the obituary.

Kenney was found with a knife wound in the restaurant parking lot and died a short time later at Massachusetts General Hospital, according to Essex District Attorney Paul F. Tucker’s office. His death appeared to be accidental, with no one else “believed to be involved,” prosecutors said.

In a statement, Kenney’s family said his death was a “horrific tragedy” and requested privacy.

“Our family is mourning the loss of Patrick, focused on his wife Lauren and two young children, and trying to make sense of this horrific tragedy,” his family said. “Patrick was a loving father and husband, brother, son and loyal friend to many.”

The Wong family, which owns Kowloon, said in a statement to WCVB-TV that their “thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family.”

“Nothing else matters at this time,” the family said. “We ask that people don’t jump to conclusions until an investigation is completed.”

Kenney’s death came less than two weeks after a Thanksgiving Eve brawl at the restaurant on Route 1. Four people have been charged in that case.

Kenney is also survived by his parents, Donna and Patrick Sr.; his brother Matthew; and his sister-in-law Kim, according to the obituary.

“The last thing I said to him was, ‘I love you,’ which means a lot to me,” Donna Kenney said in the obituary.

Patrick Kenney was also childhood friends with Boston Firefighter Michael R. Kennedy, who was killed battling a fire in Boston’s Back Bay in 2014, Patrick Sr. told the Patriot Ledger in 2014. He said the two attended summer camp together.

Liz Boucher, the sister of Kenney’s wife, has launched a GoFundMe campaign for the family which had raised more than $74,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“Pat was not just a loving father; he was also Lauren’s best friend and confidant,” the campaign said. “His sudden absence has created a void that words cannot fill. As we navigate this challenging time, our main focus is ensuring that the children receive the support necessary to navigate their daily lives amid these newfound challenges.”

A wake will be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, followed by a funeral Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church, also in Milton. Burial will be at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester.

