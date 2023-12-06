scorecardresearch Skip to main content

Person injured in 2-alarm fire in Medford

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated December 6, 2023, 10:32 a.m.
This morning the Medford Fire Department responded a fire at Greenleaf Ave of a structure fire. - (Medford Firefighters Local 1032)Medford Firefighters Local 1032

One person was injured during a two-alarm fire in Medford on Tuesday, officials said.

Around 7:30 a.m., a fire broke out at a home on Greenleaf Avenue, Fire Chief John Freedman said.

“Smoke showing upon arrival,” he said.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, fire officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

Boston Globe Today