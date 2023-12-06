Person injured in 2-alarm fire in Medford

One person was injured during a two-alarm fire in Medford on Tuesday, officials said.
Around 7:30 a.m., a fire broke out at a home on Greenleaf Avenue, Fire Chief John Freedman said.
“Smoke showing upon arrival,” he said.
One resident was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital, fire officials said.
An investigation is ongoing.
